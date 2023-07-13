Range Rover vandalised in Broughty Ferry with neighbours threatened ‘will it be your Suv next?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Range Rover vandalised in Broughty Ferry with neighbours threatened ‘will it be your Suv next?’

A letter was left on the vehicle referring to the tragedy in London where two children died after a 4x4 crashed into a school

By Lindsey Hamilton
The 4x4 attacked and the letter left.
A Range Rover has been vandalised in Broughty Ferry with the vandals warning people that their SUV could be next.

The attack on The Esplanade on Wednesday appears to be directly related to the tragedy in London where a 4×4 crashed into a school resulting in the deaths of two eight-year-olds.

A threatening letter with photographs of the two little girls killed left on the vehicle in the Ferry attack asks “will it be your SUV next.”

Warning asks: ‘Is your vanity worth more than the lives of our children’

The letter also asks: “Is your vanity worth more than the lives of our children?”

It continues: “Stop being a danger to those around you, use a smaller vehicle.”

The letter letter left on the couple’s car.

The couple who own the Range Rover said they were shocked, upset and angry at the vandalism to the car and also to the reference to the London tragedy.

Selena Lau died after a Land Rover crashed through the fence and into a building at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London last Thursday morning.

A second eight-year-old has died since.

Couple shocked

Asking not to be named the couple in Broughty Ferry said: “What happened in London was awful but this attack has shocked us.

“It would appear to have been targeted at us just because we have a 4×4 and that what was involved in the incident in London.”

They added: “Initially we wondered if it was personal to us because we have a big car and don’t live here all the time -we visit elderly, ill relatives in Broughty Ferry once a month – but we realise it’s more the car that was targeted than us personally.

The damage to the Range Rover

“However, it’s still upsetting. Are we not allowed to drive a vehicle like this that we have worked hard for?”

The couple said they discovered the vandalism to their vehicle when they got up on Wednesday morning.

“A neighbour said he saw it at 5.30am so it happened some time before that overnight Tuesday on to Wednesday morning.

“Red sticky stuff was smeared all over the front of the car. Initially we thought it was the string that sprays from a tin but it’s not that but a similar sort of substance.

The sticky string type substance that was left on the 4×4

“It took several hours to clean it off. We have reported it to the police.”

Also contained in the warning letter is a claim that a US study has found that children are eight times more likely to be killed in a collision with an SUV than in a crash in which a “standard” passenger car is involved.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment

 

