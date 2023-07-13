Man arrested after rail services between Dundee and Aberdeen disrupted by trespasser

A man has been arrested for trespassing on the railway line between Arbroath and Montrose on Wednesday.

The incident just after 4.30pm resulted in the line being closed with train services disrupted and delayed for several hours afterwards.

The 35-year-old was arrested and lines were reopened.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We were called at 4.36pm on Wednesday to reports of a trespasser on the tracks between Montrose and Arbroath.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested and lines were reopened.”

Trains delayed

ScotRail confirmed that a number of services were delayed or revised due to the incident – which happened in between Arbroath and Montrose.

Emergency services were called to the scene to deal with the incident.

ScotRail confirmed services affected were:

Edinburgh to Aberdeen – delayed or revised

Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen – delayed or revised

Dundee to Arbroath – Services cancelled or delayed

Rail tickets were accepted on Stagecoach East’s 73/A service between Dundee and Arbroath during the line closure.