Dundee newsagent hit by several break-ins put up for rent

A Dundee newsagent hit by several break-ins has been put up for rent.

MS News in Barnhill has gone on the rental market just weeks after it was targeted in a raid.

Cash was left strewn on the pavement outside MS News in March after the latest in a series of break-ins.

Stock has now been cleared from the shop at Campfield Square, which has not been open for several days.

The shop, between the Co-op and Goodfellow and Steven the bakers, was also home to Little Miss Treatz dessert shop which opened in June 2023.

The unit is fitted for use as a convenience store but agent Westport Property – which is marketing the site – says it could be reconfigured to suit other needs.

The current layout comprises a sales floor, staff accommodation, storage and a single toilet.

Bosses at MS News have not responded to requests for comment from The Courier.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the former KFC restaurant in the city centre is set to go to auction.