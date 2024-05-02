Dundee newsagent hit by several break-ins put up for rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee newsagent hit by several break-ins put up for rent

MS News in Barnhill has gone on the market just weeks after it was targeted.

By Andrew Robson
MS News at Campfield Square.
MS News at Campfield Square. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Dundee newsagent hit by several break-ins has been put up for rent.

MS News in Barnhill has gone on the rental market just weeks after it was targeted in a raid.

Cash was left strewn on the pavement outside MS News in March after the latest in a series of break-ins.

Stock has now been cleared from the shop at Campfield Square, which has not been open for several days.

The shop, between the Co-op and Goodfellow and Steven the bakers, was also home to Little Miss Treatz dessert shop which opened in June 2023.

Inside MS News at Campfield Square
Inside MS News. Image: Westport Property
The sales floor in MS News Barnhill
The sales floor. Image: Westport Property

The unit is fitted for use as a convenience store but agent Westport Property – which is marketing the site – says it could be reconfigured to suit other needs.

The current layout comprises a sales floor, staff accommodation, storage and a single toilet.

Bosses at MS News have not responded to requests for comment from The Courier.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the former KFC restaurant in the city centre is set to go to auction.

