New dessert parlour opens in Barnhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New dessert parlour opens in Barnhill

Bosses of the Campfield Square outlet say they are "overwhelmed" with the response on social media.

By Kieran Webster
Samar and Mariam Hayat in the new dessert shop at MS News Barnhill & Little Miss Treatz Dessert Shop Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Samar and Mariam Hayat in the new dessert shop at MS News Barnhill & Little Miss Treatz Dessert Shop Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A new dessert parlour – offering a range of sweet treats – has opened in Barnhill.

Little Miss Treatz is operating within the MS News Barnhill newsagent, owned by Mariam and Samar Hayat, at Campfield Square.

Mariam says she has been “overwhelmed” by the positive response following its opening.

She told The Courier: “There have been so many people liking and sharing the news on Facebook and we’ve set up a TikTok, which has been going really well.

“It’s great to have had a nice response – it is overwhelming sometimes but it’s nice to be appreciated.

The new dessert parlour at the store. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I think with the videos of me making the food and decorating, it makes it appealing to people.

“That’s what appealed to me when I saw similar videos so it encouraged me to start doing it too.”

Mariam and her husband, who also have a store at Wellbank, have been running MS News Barnhill for more than 14 years – but decided they needed to diversify.

‘There’s nothing like it nearby’

The dessert parlour sells the likes of waffles, crepes, pancakes, milkshakes, cookie dough, candy floss and ice cream for those with a sweet tooth.

Mariam feels that a dessert shop is exactly what the wider Broughty Ferry area needs.

She added: “We decided, since Covid, we needed to add something else to the business.

@littlemisstreatz

Kinder Bueno Waffle at Little MISS Treatz 😋 #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Little MISS Treatz

“My husband thought of a dessert shop – they are quite popular.

“There’s nothing like this in the square or nearby so we thought there is a gap for this type of business.

“We thought. let’s try it and see how we get on – it’s really exciting.

“Customers have been telling me that there’s nothing like it nearby, so I’m pretty happy to hear that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

High Street, Lochee. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man taken to hospital after disturbance near Dundee shops
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Child abuse images Picture shows; Fraser Thomson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 02/06/2023
Dundee drama student caught with extreme porn and child abuse files
An Xplore Dundee bus and striking workers at the Timex factory
Xplore Dundee accused of 'dirty tricks' as bosses cite closures of Timex and Michelin…
Left to right: Charlie (6), Missy (8) and George (4) McMahon at Broughty Ferry splash park.
Broughty Ferry playpark splash pool to open this summer
An aerial view of the Big Weekend site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police say three serious assaults after Dundee Big Weekend could be linked
Crowds at last year's WestFest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Music lovers ready to turn up and tune in to Dundee WestFest
A group of officials standing outside a Dundee tenement block
Could new app speed up Dundee communal housing repairs?
Post Thumbnail
Jail for high-risk paedophile rapist caught in Dundee home with 14-year-old girl
A man holding a tray of strawberries in a polytunnel full of strawberry plants.
Arbuckle's Farm Shop team get creative as Invergowrie soft fruit grower faces 'toughest' year…
Janet Jamieson with her passport and proof of her third and fourth Covid vaccinations.
Quadruple-jabbed Perth OAP unable to board Dundee cruise due to out-of-date Covid pass
6

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]