New dessert parlour opens in Barnhill

A new dessert parlour – offering a range of sweet treats – has opened in Barnhill.

Little Miss Treatz is operating within the MS News Barnhill newsagent, owned by Mariam and Samar Hayat, at Campfield Square.

Mariam says she has been “overwhelmed” by the positive response following its opening.

She told The Courier: “There have been so many people liking and sharing the news on Facebook and we’ve set up a TikTok, which has been going really well.

“It’s great to have had a nice response – it is overwhelming sometimes but it’s nice to be appreciated.

“I think with the videos of me making the food and decorating, it makes it appealing to people.

“That’s what appealed to me when I saw similar videos so it encouraged me to start doing it too.”

Mariam and her husband, who also have a store at Wellbank, have been running MS News Barnhill for more than 14 years – but decided they needed to diversify.

‘There’s nothing like it nearby’

The dessert parlour sells the likes of waffles, crepes, pancakes, milkshakes, cookie dough, candy floss and ice cream for those with a sweet tooth.

Mariam feels that a dessert shop is exactly what the wider Broughty Ferry area needs.

She added: “We decided, since Covid, we needed to add something else to the business.

“My husband thought of a dessert shop – they are quite popular.

“There’s nothing like this in the square or nearby so we thought there is a gap for this type of business.

“We thought. let’s try it and see how we get on – it’s really exciting.

“Customers have been telling me that there’s nothing like it nearby, so I’m pretty happy to hear that.”