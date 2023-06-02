Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Barber does Kingdom of Fife proud with Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals performance

Cammy earned rave reviews from the judges after his performance.

By James Simpson
Cammy Barnes was praised for his semi-final performance. Image: ITV

A barber has done the Kingdom of Fife proud with his Britain’s Got Talent semi-final performance.

Cammy Barnes, from Methil, gave a powerful rendition of Dougie Maclean’s song Caledonia.

Despite earning rave reviews from the judges, the only Scottish contestant left in the competition will not be appearing in this weekend’s final.

The talented singer narrowly missed the final three before magician, Cillian O’Connor, and dancer, Lilianna Clifton, were confirmed as finalists.

Many took to Twitter to voice their disbelief that neither Alesha Dixon, nor Amanda Holden, knew the modern Scottish folk ballad, performed by Cammy.

Whilst the judges praised the singer the pair admitted they didn’t know the track.

Cammy – who runs Barney’s Barbershops in Methil and Anstruther – did earn plaudits from record executive, Simon Cowell, for choosing the song.

Bruno Tonioli also commented that it was a “powerful performance” as the 32-year-old received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Speaking after his semi-final appearance he dedicated the song to his five-month old daughter, Bonnie, as he spoke with Ant & Dec.

Earlier on Friday evening the Scotsman took to Twitter to thank all of those that backed him before his appearance.

Despite not reaching the final it has been a big year for Cammy, after he performed at Murrayfield before Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

He also cut the team’s hair before their 26-14 win.

