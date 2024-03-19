Cash left strewn on pavement after break-in at Dundee newsagent

Cash has been left strewn on the pavement outside a Dundee newsagent after a break-in.

MS News at Campfield Square in Barnhill has been cordoned off after it was targeted overnight.

The front of the shop has been smashed up and a cash register and money have been discarded near the front door.

One shopper told The Courier: “It’s absolutely a shame.

‘This has been happening for years’

“I feel really, really sorry for them.

“This has been happening to them for years.

“We haven’t got enough police who know the area, know the kids in the area.

“Last time it happened that shop was left empty for ages and (the owners) focused on their other shop.

“It just looks like it’s been vandalised.

“It’s a huge shame.”

A nearby resident said: “We didn’t see anything but the shop looks like it’s been broken into again.

“It’s happened before.

“I’m not sure what time police arrived but they were definitely here before 7am.”

Vapes and cigarettes were stolen from MS News during a break-in last August.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow