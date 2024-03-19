Cash left strewn on pavement after break-in at Dundee newsagent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Cash left strewn on pavement after break-in at Dundee newsagent

MS News in Barnhill has been targeted again.

By Ellidh Aitken
Money and a cash register were dumped outside MS News in Barnhill. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Money and a cash register were dumped outside MS News in Barnhill. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Cash has been left strewn on the pavement outside a Dundee newsagent after a break-in.

MS News at Campfield Square in Barnhill has been cordoned off after it was targeted overnight.

The front of the shop has been smashed up and a cash register and money have been discarded near the front door.

One shopper told The Courier: “It’s absolutely a shame.

‘This has been happening for years’

“I feel really, really sorry for them.

“This has been happening to them for years.

“We haven’t got enough police who know the area, know the kids in the area.

“Last time it happened that shop was left empty for ages and (the owners) focused on their other shop.

“It just looks like it’s been vandalised.

“It’s a huge shame.”

Police have cordoned off the scene. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A nearby resident said: “We didn’t see anything but the shop looks like it’s been broken into again.

“It’s happened before.

“I’m not sure what time police arrived but they were definitely here before 7am.”

Vapes and cigarettes were stolen from MS News during a break-in last August.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow

