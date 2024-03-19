Broughty Ferry beach flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry beach flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views hits market

The three-bedroom apartment will make a "truly special home" according to the estate agents.

By Andrew Robson
The Broughty Ferry Esplanade flat is for sale. Image: Verdala
The Broughty Ferry Esplanade flat is for sale. Image: Verdala

A flat across the road from Broughty Ferry beach with “unrivalled” Tay views has hit the market.

The three-bedroom apartment is at the end of a row of terraced homes on the Esplanade.

The spacious property boasts plenty of traditional features but has been modernised in many areas.

With its waterfront location, the property is a “truly special home for the lucky new owners” according to estate agent Verdala.

Broughty Ferry home with beach front views for sale
The flat is at the end of a row of terraced houses. Image: Verdala

The lounge features a large bay window which takes full advantage of the impressive panoramas.

There are also high ceilings with detailed cornicing.

A second family room – which could be used as the third bedroom – also faces south overlooking the Tay.

The living room with large bay windows
The living room has a large bay window. Image: Verdala
17A The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry
The window has views over the beach and the water. Image: Verdala
A second living space which could become the third bedroom in the Broughty Ferry flat for sale
The second living space or third bedroom. Image: Verdala

The modern kitchen has been finished to a high standard with two-tone cabinets and plenty of space for casual dining, with the bonus of a utility room to the side.

Two other bedrooms – one en-suite – and a modern family shower room complete the offering.

The flat boasts a private south-facing front garden and a shared rear garden, while parking is on-street.

The modern kitchen has two-tone kitchen cabinets. Image: Verdala
A utility room sits off the kitchen.
A utility room sits off the kitchen. Image: Verdala
Both bedrooms are spacious with high cleanings.
Both bedrooms are spacious. Image: Verdala
The Broughty Ferry apartment has potential for three bedrooms.
Another bedroom. Image: Verdala
The modern family shower room.
The family shower room. Image: Verdala
An ensuite sits off one of the bedrooms.
An en-suite shower room. Image: Verdala
The front garden looks onto the Tay.
The front garden. Image: Verdala
The shared rear garden of the Broughty Ferry beach front flat for sale
The shared rear garden. Image: Verdala

The Broughty Ferry Esplanade flat is on the market with Verdala for offers over £359,000.

The agent says the home is “situated in one of Broughty Ferry’s most iconic and desirable locations, offering unrivalled Tay views”.

It comes after another Esplanade flat – a modern but smaller two-bedroom apartment further along the street – also hit the market earlier this year.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, a modern and spacious end terrace villa is for sale for offers over £155,000.

And in Monifieth, a converted church apartment featuring a stained glass window is on the market for offers over £325,000.

