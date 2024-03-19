Broughty Ferry beach flat with ‘unrivalled’ Tay views hits market

A flat across the road from Broughty Ferry beach with “unrivalled” Tay views has hit the market.

The three-bedroom apartment is at the end of a row of terraced homes on the Esplanade.

The spacious property boasts plenty of traditional features but has been modernised in many areas.

With its waterfront location, the property is a “truly special home for the lucky new owners” according to estate agent Verdala.

The lounge features a large bay window which takes full advantage of the impressive panoramas.

There are also high ceilings with detailed cornicing.

A second family room – which could be used as the third bedroom – also faces south overlooking the Tay.

The modern kitchen has been finished to a high standard with two-tone cabinets and plenty of space for casual dining, with the bonus of a utility room to the side.

Two other bedrooms – one en-suite – and a modern family shower room complete the offering.

The flat boasts a private south-facing front garden and a shared rear garden, while parking is on-street.

The Broughty Ferry Esplanade flat is on the market with Verdala for offers over £359,000.

The agent says the home is “situated in one of Broughty Ferry’s most iconic and desirable locations, offering unrivalled Tay views”.

It comes after another Esplanade flat – a modern but smaller two-bedroom apartment further along the street – also hit the market earlier this year.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, a modern and spacious end terrace villa is for sale for offers over £155,000.

And in Monifieth, a converted church apartment featuring a stained glass window is on the market for offers over £325,000.