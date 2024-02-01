Stunning waterfront apartment overlooking Broughty Ferry beach for sale

A waterfront apartment with a stunning outlook over Broughty Ferry beach has gone up for sale.

The two-bedroom flat has panoramic views across the Tay estuary from its full-length balcony.

There are also new active travel links outside the front door of the £325,000 property.

The modern apartment has an open-plan kitchen and living room along with a family shower room.

Both double bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, while the master also enjoys views of the Tay and balcony access.

The apartment benefits from underfloor heating and secure entry as well as an access lift.

Beneath the flat is driveway parking for two cars and access to a garage.

A new active travel route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth also runs past the apartments, offering more space for cyclists and walkers to make their way along the seafront.

The Broughty Ferry waterfront apartment is up for sale for offers over £325,000.

It is being marketed by Verdala and is described as being within one of the area’s “most iconic and desirable developments”.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the historic Liff House is available for less than £1 million.

And a flat inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry has hit the market for £235,000.