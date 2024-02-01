Stunning waterfront apartment overlooking Broughty Ferry beach for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning waterfront apartment overlooking Broughty Ferry beach for sale

The £325,000 flat has panoramic views across the Tay estuary.

By Ellidh Aitken
The waterfront apartment has unrivalled views of the Tay. Image: Verdala
A waterfront apartment with a stunning outlook over Broughty Ferry beach has gone up for sale.

The two-bedroom flat has panoramic views across the Tay estuary from its full-length balcony.

There are also new active travel links outside the front door of the £325,000 property.

The modern apartment has an open-plan kitchen and living room along with a family shower room.

The waterfront apartment block on Broughty Ferry Esplanade. Image: Verdala
The full-length balcony overlooks the water and beach. Image: Verdala
The modern entrance area. Image: Verdala
There is also an access lift. Image: Verdala

Both double bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, while the master also enjoys views of the Tay and balcony access.

The apartment benefits from underfloor heating and secure entry as well as an access lift.

Beneath the flat is driveway parking for two cars and access to a garage.

A new active travel route between Broughty Ferry and Monifieth also runs past the apartments, offering more space for cyclists and walkers to make their way along the seafront.

The hall of the apartment. Image: Verdala
The living room has access to the balcony. Image: Verdala
The open-plan kitchen and living room. Image: Verdala
The kitchen area. Image: Verdala
The balcony has views across the Tay estuary. Image: Verdala
The master bedroom also has balcony access. Image: Verdala
Both bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. Image: Verdala
The family shower room. Image: Verdala

The Broughty Ferry waterfront apartment is up for sale for offers over £325,000.

It is being marketed by Verdala and is described as being within one of the area’s “most iconic and desirable developments”.

Elsewhere in Dundee, the historic Liff House is available for less than £1 million.

And a flat inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry has hit the market for £235,000.

