Historic Dundee property Liff House available for less than £1 million

One of the Dundee area’s most exclusive period properties, Liff House, is available for less than £1 million.

The C-listed detached home sits five miles west of the city and overlooks the Angus countryside.

The five-bedroom house boasts a living room, family room and a formal dining room.

The living room features a ceiling rose, fireplace and southerly-facing double bay window.

The formal dining room is fronted by a large bay window and currently accommodates an eight-seater dining table.

The kitchen comes with bespoke, hand-crafted cabinets, granite worktops and splashback tiling. French doors open from the kitchen onto a patio outside.

A large utility room sits next to the kitchen.

The bedrooms are all located on the first floor, approached via a staircase and landing with built-in storage.

The principal bedroom has direct access to the family bathroom, which leads to an adjoining bedroom that has fitted storage.

The second largest bedroom includes an en-suite shower room, with the remaining two bedrooms served by a four-piece family bathroom.

A second staircase from the landing leads to a large attic.

The house has its own gym, complete with sauna, a wine cellar and home office.

Liff House is located in extensive maintained gardens, featuring manicured lawns with paved areas.

Private parking is provided by a large driveway accessed via electric gates and a substantial detached garage suitable for four cars.

The property is being marketed by Thorntons Property Services for offers over £925,000.

