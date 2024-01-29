Historic Dundee property Liff House available for less than £1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Historic Dundee property Liff House available for less than £1 million

The C-listed building is one of the city's most exclusive period homes.

C-listed Liffe House, near Dundee, is for sale.
Liff House is now up for sale. Image: Thorntons Property Services
By Ben MacDonald

One of the Dundee area’s most exclusive period properties, Liff House, is available for less than £1 million.

The C-listed detached home sits five miles west of the city and overlooks the Angus countryside.

The five-bedroom house boasts a living room, family room and a formal dining room.

The living room features a ceiling rose, fireplace and southerly-facing double bay window.

The formal dining room is fronted by a large bay window and currently accommodates an eight-seater dining table.

The large living room offers space for the family to relax. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The house also boasts a family room. Image: Thorntons Property Services
You can spot some artistic plasterwork around the property. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The dining area currently caters for eight people. Image: Thorntons Property Services

The kitchen comes with bespoke, hand-crafted cabinets, granite worktops and splashback tiling. French doors open from the kitchen onto a patio outside.

A large utility room sits next to the kitchen.

The kitchen is fitted with granite worktops and hand-crafted cabinets. Image: Thorntons Property Services
French doors in the kitchen lead to the outdoor patio. Image: Thorntons Property Services

The bedrooms are all located on the first floor, approached via a staircase and landing with built-in storage.

The principal bedroom has direct access to the family bathroom, which leads to an adjoining bedroom that has fitted storage.

The second largest bedroom includes an en-suite shower room, with the remaining two bedrooms served by a four-piece family bathroom.

Each bedroom sits on the first floor of the house. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The principal bedroom is attached to the family bathroom. Image: Thorntons Property Services
Each bedroom is spacious. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The bedrooms all have carpet-fitted flooring. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The rooms have accent wallpaper. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The family bathroom is large with fantastic views of the area. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The house also has an en-suite shower room and WC. Image: Thorntons Property Services

A second staircase from the landing leads to a large attic.

The house has its own gym, complete with sauna, a wine cellar and home office.

The gym and sauna area. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The house has a wine cellar. Image: Thorntons Property Services
One room has been converted into a home office. Image: Thorntons Property Services

Liff House is located in extensive maintained gardens, featuring manicured lawns with paved areas.

Private parking is provided by a large driveway accessed via electric gates and a substantial detached garage suitable for four cars.

The house is surrounded by extensive gardens. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The patio area allows for entertaining guests. Image: Thorntons Property Services
The garage can fit four vehicles. Image: Thorntons Property Services
You can enter the property from a large driveway guarded by electric gates. Image: Thorntons Property Services

The property is being marketed by Thorntons Property Services for offers over £925,000.

Elsewhere, Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has had its asking price cut for a second time – after failing to sell for a year.

More from Property

16 West Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.
Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry hits market for £235k
West Balbairdie has 22 acres of land and a heated pool. Image: Rettie.
Enormous £1m home in rural Fife has heated indoor pool, annex flat and 22…
The Steading in Bridge of Allan has incredible views. Image: Clyde Property
£575k Bridge of Allan home has incredible mountain views
The three-bedroom home on Kellas Road in Wellbank. Image: Verdala
Stylish family home near Dundee with incredible open-plan space hits market for £325k
Angela Wallace, TSPC operations manager. Image: TSPC
TSPC: 3 out of 5 areas in Tayside see dip in property prices
The Garden Cottage Dunnichen
The Garden Cottage: Beautiful Angus home with brand new conservatory for sale at £425k
This beachfront home has had its asking price cut by a massive £100,000. Image: Zoopla.
5 East Neuk homes with reduced prices
Ryland Lodge in Dunblane.
'Exceptional' £600k Dunblane family home hits the market
Lorraine Kelly house price cut
Lorraine Kelly’s former Dundee home has price cut for second time
4
Three-bedroom house for sale in Cambusbarron
Beautiful £290k home inside converted Stirling mill for sale

Conversation