Watch Kirriemuir’s Robyn reach Antigua after epic 3,000-mile Atlantic journey in ‘world’s toughest row’

Angus rower Robyn Hart-Winks has touched terra firma in Antigua after crossing 3,000 miles of the Atlantic Ocean in just 47 days.

The 29-year-old teacher and her two teammates received a jubilant reception on the paradise Caribbean island after conquering ‘the world’s toughest row’.

Aboard their 25-foot boat, ‘Dotty’, Robyn and University of London rowing club pals Louise Cox and Jordan Cole-Hossain hugged each other in tears as the scale of their achievement sunk in.

And it came just a few days after a dramatic capsize in choppy seas.

Canary Islands departure

Robyn, who has rowed for Team GB and now lives in London, said it felt “amazing” to have completed the feat.

On December 13, The Tidewaves were among almost 40 boats to leave the Canary Islands village harbour of San Sebastien in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

It has earned its tag due to the incredible physical and mental challenge the row presents.

Solos, pairs, trios and fours take on the epic adventure.

The rowers face shark-infested seas, towering waves, exhaustion and sickness.

But the women reached the finish line 47 days, 6 hours and 36 minutes after the first pull of the oars.

Family and friends were in Antigua for an emotional reunion.

And Robyn revealed the drama of a capsize just a few days’ ago.

But the £60,000 state-of-the-art craft which was their home for seven weeks proved its worth.

It quickly self-righted and the girls clambered back on board to continue their relentless push towards the finish line.

“I was on a break and sitting having a snack. I’d just settled down and before I knew it I was thrown out of the boat,” said Robyn.

“But we got back in – it’s a good story and we’re all here!”

The Tidewaves were the 21st crew home overall.

They were the fourth trio to complete the journey and sixth in the women’s class.

New Year dram

They saw in 2024 with a nip of whisky from a quaich Robyn’s mum packed in her daughter’s bag for the voyage.

And the crew arrived at English Harbour on the south of the island just after 3pm UK time on Monday.

Robyn, a former World Highland Dancing Champion, gave a special quayside shout out to Grove Park Primary School in Chiswick, London where she teaches.

She is also raising funds for Sport Aid Scotland through the challenge.

Its of one of three charities The Tidewaves are supporting and you can donate to their fundraising HERE.