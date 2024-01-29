Watch Kirriemuir’s Robyn reach Antigua after epic 3,000-mile Atlantic journey in ‘world’s toughest row’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch Kirriemuir’s Robyn reach Antigua after epic 3,000-mile Atlantic journey in ‘world’s toughest row’

Robyn Hart-Winks was part of the three-woman Tidewaves crew which successfully completed the ocean crossing in a 25-foot long rowing boat.

By Graham Brown
Robyn Hart-Winks, Jordan Cole-Hossain, and Louise Cox celebrate their Antigua arrival. Image: World's Toughest Row
Robyn Hart-Winks, Jordan Cole-Hossain, and Louise Cox celebrate their Antigua arrival. Image: World's Toughest Row

Angus rower Robyn Hart-Winks has touched terra firma in Antigua after crossing 3,000 miles of the Atlantic Ocean in just 47 days.

The 29-year-old teacher and her two teammates received a jubilant reception on the paradise Caribbean island after conquering ‘the world’s toughest row’.

Kirriemuir rower completes Atlantic challenge.
Robyn Hart-Winks (right) with Tidewaves teammates Jordan Cole-Hossain and Louise Cox. Image: The World's Toughest Row

Aboard their 25-foot boat, ‘Dotty’, Robyn and University of London rowing club pals Louise Cox and Jordan Cole-Hossain hugged each other in tears as the scale of their achievement sunk in.

And it came just a few days after a dramatic capsize in choppy seas.

Canary Islands departure

Robyn, who has rowed for Team GB and now lives in London, said it felt “amazing” to have completed the feat.

On December 13, The Tidewaves were among almost 40 boats to leave the Canary Islands village harbour of San Sebastien in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

It has earned its tag due to the incredible physical and mental challenge the row presents.

Solos, pairs, trios and fours take on the epic adventure.

The rowers face shark-infested seas, towering waves, exhaustion and sickness.

But the women reached the finish line 47 days, 6 hours and 36 minutes after the first pull of the oars.

Family and friends were in Antigua for an emotional reunion.

And Robyn revealed the drama of a capsize just a few days’ ago.

But the £60,000 state-of-the-art craft which was their home for seven weeks proved its worth.

It quickly self-righted and the girls clambered back on board to continue their relentless push towards the finish line.

Robyn Hart-Winks from Kirriemuir completes Atlantic row.
The Tidewaves celebrate their arrival in Antigua. Image: World's Toughest Row

“I was on a break and sitting having a snack. I’d just settled down and before I knew it I was thrown out of the boat,” said Robyn.

“But we got back in – it’s a good story and we’re all here!”

The Tidewaves were the 21st crew home overall.

They were the fourth trio to complete the journey and sixth in the women’s class.

New Year dram

They saw in 2024 with a nip of whisky from a quaich Robyn’s mum packed in her daughter’s bag for the voyage.

And the crew arrived at English Harbour on the south of the island just after 3pm UK time on Monday.

Robyn Hart-Winks Kirriemuir Atlantic rower.
Robyn Hart-Winks (front) and her teammates pose just a few days from the finish line. Image: The Tidewaves/Instagram

Robyn, a former World Highland Dancing Champion, gave a special quayside shout out to Grove Park Primary School in Chiswick, London where she teaches.

She is also raising funds for Sport Aid Scotland through the challenge.

Its of one of three charities The Tidewaves are supporting and you can donate to their fundraising HERE.

