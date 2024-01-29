Covid adviser Jason Leitch employed by NHS Tayside for 11 years but hasn’t worked a single day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Covid adviser Jason Leitch employed by NHS Tayside for 11 years but hasn’t worked a single day

The under-fire national clinical director has been on secondment to the Scottish Government for more than a decade.

By Justin Bowie
Covid Scotland Jason Leitch
Professor Jason Leitch has been employed by NHS Tayside for more than 11 years. Image: PA

Professor Jason Leitch has been employed by NHS Tayside for more than 11 years but has not done a single day’s work for the health board, we can reveal.

The under-fire national clinical director has been on secondment to the Scottish Government for more than a decade under a “service-level agreement”.

NHS Tayside confirmed this arrangement began in September 2012, years after Prof Leitch first started working as a civil servant.

The health board revealed his lucrative salary is covered in full by the government, and insisted this was a “usual arrangement” for health officials.

But the timeline of the agreement raises yet further questions over whether Prof Leitch should be able to help set up investigations into disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

The national clinical director was employed by NHS Tayside when the rogue doctor was suspended by the health board in 2013 for harming patients.

A bombshell report last August found health board chiefs did not supervise Eljamel properly, and revealed complaints were made years before action was taken.

Disgraced Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

Victims of Eljamel say Prof Leitch – currently facing calls to quit over damning evidence from the Covid inquiry – should not be anywhere near investigations into the scandal.

Last week we revealed the national clinical director is helping to oversee the process of establishing a public inquiry and clinical patient reviews.

The Scottish Government later attempted to downplay his involvement, even though officials from his own department have been tasked with the work.

Prof Leitch’s employment arrangement with NHS Tayside also allows him to keep his earnings and financial interests out of the public eye.

The high-ranking health official, who became a prominent public figure during the Covid pandemic, makes no mention of being employed by the health board on his LinkedIn profile.

‘Usual arrangement’

In a statement tonight, a health board spokesperson said: “National clinical director Professor Leitch has been employed on standard NHS Consultant terms and conditions by NHS Tayside since September 1, 2012.

“He has worked for the Scottish Government under a service level agreement with NHS Tayside since that time.

“This is a usual arrangement for this type of employment secondment to the Scottish Government from health boards.

“NHS Tayside recovers the full salary cost from the Scottish Government.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra said yesterday: “The patients harmed by Eljamel do not trust the leadership of NHS Tayside.

“So the idea that an employee of NHS Tayside in the form of Professor Jason Leitch will oversee what are supposed to be independent one to one case reviews is completely unacceptable.”

Lead campaigner Jules Rose said: “To hear that Mr Leitch is on the payroll of NHS Tayside, the organisation who let Eljamel harm us, I am flabbergasted and disgusted.

“On behalf of the harmed patients, we reiterate that Jason Leitch must be removed immediately.”

Concerning the investigations into Eljamel, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Professor Leitch has not been directly involved in this work.

“Scottish Government officials working in the directorate co-led by the national clinical director are progressing the necessary work to establish both the independent clinical review and public inquiry.”

Conversation