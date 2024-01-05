Angus rower Robyn brings in 2024 with a mid-Atlantic dram and flying fish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus rower Robyn brings in 2024 with a mid-Atlantic dram and flying fish

Robyn Hart-Winks from Kirriemuir is in the three-woman Tidewaves crew taking part in a 3,000-mile ocean race known as 'the world's toughest row'.

By Graham Brown
Robyn Hart-Winks (right) with Tidewaves teammates Jordan Cole-Hossain and Louise Cox. Image: Instagram the_tidewaves
Robyn Hart-Winks (right) with Tidewaves teammates Jordan Cole-Hossain and Louise Cox. Image: Instagram the_tidewaves

Angus rower Robyn Hart-Winks saw in the New Year with a mid-Atlantic dram and a flying fish as a first foot.

The 29-year-old teacher is currently powering her way 3,000-miles across the open ocean with two pals in an event tagged ‘the world’s toughest row’.

Last month, Scotland and GB rower Robyn embarked with University of London rowing club pals Louise Cox and Jordan Cole-Hossain on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Robyn Hart-Winks
Robyn Hart-Winks from Kirrie is a medal-winning Team GB rower. Image: Supplied

It’s a gruelling test of mental and physical strength against huge seas and unpredictable weather.

The trio are competing as The Tidewaves and have already passed the 1,200 nautical miles mark.

Former Highland Dancing champ

And Robyn was determined to make sure her crewmates enjoyed at least a tiny sample of a Scottish Hogmanay.

So she shared a nip of whisky from a quaich her mum packed as a good luck gift for the voyage.

Robyn Hart-Winks Atlantic row
Robyn Hart-Winks (left) toasts 2024 with Tidewaves crewmates Jordan Cole-Hossain and Louise Cox in the Atlantic Ocean. Image: Tidewaves Instagram

However, there wasn’t enough room on their £60,000 state-of-the-art rowing boat for Robyn to show off the talent which saw her become a World Highland Dancing Champion as a teenager.

The boat – Dotty – is 25-feet long, five feet wide and weighs in under a tonne.

Robyn Hart-Winks Atlantic row
Dotty under blue Atlantic skies. Image: World’s Toughest Row

But it’s capable of tackling 40-foot waves in the shark-infested waters.

The women each need to consume 20,000 calories daily to keep their strength up and expect to lose around a fifth of their body weight during the challenge.

Instagram updates

The Tidewaves are keeping family and friends updated on Instagram.

And on January 1 Robyn posted: “Whisky from the quaich last night.

“We brought in the new year by sharing what we are grateful for and setting intentions for 2024.

Robyn Hart-Winks world's toughest row.
The Tidewaves set off from the Canary Islands in December. Image: Robyn Hart-Winks/Worlds Toughest Row

“We also watched the moon rise and took 5 mins to lie down in the boat with the lights off and look at the stars.”

It was a tiny break in a relentless cycle of round-the-clock rowing with only a couple of hours of regular rest.

Robyn added: “We also read some more of our letters this morning and shed more tears over the beautiful words and motivational messages from so many people back home.

“We feel so loved and supported.”

Robyn is taking a sabbatical from her teaching role at Grove Park Primary School in London’s Chiswick to conquer the epic challenge.

Canary Islands start

The team is bound for Antiqua among a field of nearly 40 boats, from solo rowers to five-strong crews.

The Canary Islands village of San Sebastian witnessed an electric atmosphere for the start on December 13.

Robyn Hart-Winks world's toughest row.
The Tidewaves’ latest position in the Atlantic ocean. Image: World’s Toughest Row

So far the women have faced sea-sickness, rough weather – and sore bums.

The Tidewaves’ current rate of progress has them on target for a February 1 finish.

And an additional driver is the money they hope to raise for charities close to their hearts.

Sports Aid Scotland, London Youth Rowing and Access Sport are set to benefit.

You can donate to their fundraising HERE.

