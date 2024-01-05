Adventure keeps Fife leader Sue in Girl Guides more than 50 years after her Brownie promise

Adventure is what has kept Sue Walker a Brownie more than half a century after she first donned the famous bobble hat and yellow necktie.

She was only seven years old when she joined the movement and discovered the joy of camping, crafts and earning badges with friends.

Now 61, she has led her local Brownie unit in Fife for more than 24 years and been Scotland’s top Girl Guide, serving as Chief Commissioner of Girlguiding Scotland.

Last week, her lifelong commitment to the organisation earned her an MBE as she was recognised for services to young people in the New Year Honours List.

Sue, from Limekilns, said she had had a “great time” as a child in the Brownies and continues to do so as leader of 1st Limekilns Brownies.

Providing adventure for young girls aged 7 to 10 is what keeps her a Brown Owl (Brownie leader) – whatever that adventure may be.

She said: “We try to give the girls adventure, and adventure is climbing mountains and it is canoeing but it is also going to a pop concert.

“Especially if you have girls from rural units or island units and they can’t do that so readily.

“We have to keep in mind that adventure is different for everyone.

“For a wee seven-year-old, it can be going to the park with their pals when it’s getting dark – that’s an adventure.”

Last year her unit had a residential camp in St Andrews and Sue said: “Particularly because of Covid most of them hadn’t been away anywhere, they hadn’t even had sleepovers with pals.

“There they were helping to do all the cleaning and washing and they were going out and having adventures.

“Things like that, you know it’s something the girls really want to do.

“It can be a lot of hard work but it’s so rewarding.”

During her five-year stint as Chief Commissioner, Sue was responsible for unit leaders in all of Girlguiding Scotland’s 38 counties.

It has to be fun for adults too

And she was well aware that the experience needs to be as enjoyable for the adults as it is for the children.

She said: “It’s got to work for both the young girls that are in the movement and the leaders too.

“If it isn’t fun you won’t do it.

“You’ve got to do your health and safety things and you have to do your admin and your paperwork, but that’s to support it and make it fun and safe.”

A retired chemical engineer who worked at both Grangemouth and Mossmorran, Sue became a Brownie leader when the eldest of her two daughters joined the Limekilns unit.

She later took on other voluntary roles in Girlguiding Scotland, including in public affairs and communications, and was Fife County Commissioner during the Girl Guides’ 2010 centenary.

“I’m not very good at saying no to things if someone asks!” she joked.

Her work was recognised in 2014 with the movement’s Fife Service Award then in 2017 with the Laurel Award, the second highest award for Girlguiding volunteers.

During her time as Chief Commissioner Sue focussed on growing guiding and saw more than 100 units open or reopen.

Her love of running – she is an ultra-runner and secretary of Carnegie Harriers running club – has also seeped into her guiding.

She said: “When I was Chief Commissioner I managed to run in every one of our 38 counties which I was quite pleased about.”

And last year she ran the Edinburgh Marathon to raise money for Girlguiding Scotland.

Receiving an MBE, she said, was unexpected but welcome recognition not just for herself but all Girlguiding leaders.

She said: “I’m delighted; delighted for all the other volunteers.

“My thanks go to the many volunteers who make Girlguiding such a good experience for our young members and who make it fun for adults too.”