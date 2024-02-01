Margaret Anderson: Passionate nationalist and former Perth councillor dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Margaret Anderson: Passionate nationalist and former Perth councillor dies

The family home in Letham, Perth, became central to the SNP's local election strategy.

By Chris Ferguson
Margaret Anderson after her appointment as a bailie.
Margaret Anderson after her appointment as a bailie.

Margaret Anderson, one of the anchors of the SNP in Perth over many decades, has died aged 87.

She was the first female councillor on Perth Town Council and was an agent for Douglas Crawford’s successful election campaign during the party’s breakthrough year of 1974.

Margaret lived three streets away from former SNP deputy leader, Jim Fairlie, and their family homes doubled as campaign and strategy headquarters.

As election day loomed, Margaret’s home in Letham became central to the SNP’s local election strategy and her, her husband George, daughter Morag and son Ewen, would play host to Winnie Ewing, Margo MacDonald and Gordon Wilson.

The SNP successfully unseated long-serving Conservative MP Ian MacArthur and their candidate, Douglas Crawford, was one of 11 SNP MPs sent to Westminster.

Margaret Anderson was a passionate Scottish nationalist and a veteran of election campaigns.

Margaret’s son, Ewen, a retired Perth barber, said: “Jim Fairlie and my mother would plan and strategise and discuss election campaigns; so many happy hours were spent in the Fairlie household.

“It’s just a pity that wee Andrew (who later became a celebrated chef) wasna auld enough to reach the cooker or the catering would have been magnificent.”

Margaret credited the people of Hunter Crescent, Perth, for her town council election success in the 1960s.

It is a measure of the esteem in which she was held that in 1988, when the area was being redeveloped, Margaret was invited back to open the first phase of renovated homes.

She was born in Avoch, north of Inverness, on January 11 1937 and died at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on her birthday in 2024.

Her education took place at Fortrose Academy and it was hoped she would go on to university but during a working holiday in a hotel in Crail, she met George Anderson who was working at the nearby RAF camp.

Marriage

Within six months they had got engaged and married and set up home in Cellardyke where their daughter Morag was born on Margaret’s 21st birthday.

When George successfully applied for a barber’s job in Perth the couple moved to live in an old house overlooking the North Inch and joined the council housing list.

Ewen said: “It was a magnificent old house but the man who owned it never lived in it after his wife died and they soon found out why. It was haunted and my mother saw the ghost several times.”

The family eventually got a house at the top of Strathtay Road, where they welcomed their son, Ewen in 1959.

Margaret Anderson during her years as a nursing sister.

When the children were wee, Margaret took jobs at RS McColl in High Street and as an usherette at the Playhouse cinema in Murray Street.

“It was not until we were at least school age did mum consider her own ambitions,” said Ewen.

“She enrolled at nursing college and qualified top of her year to begin her working life. She became sister of Birnam ward at Murthly Hospital and her approach to psychiatric nursing was simple.

“She saw the ward as the patients’ home and believed every endeavour should be made to ensure it was as much like home as she and her staff could make it.”

A passionate nationalist, she combined her nursing career with campaigning for the SNP and attending meetings and rallies.

Council convenorship

After her election to Perth Town Council, she served a social work convener, sat on the licensing board and was later appointed a Bailie. In those days, council service was voluntary and meetings took place in the evenings.

She left local government after the regional councils were formed in 1975 at a time when Murthly Hospital was starting to wind down.

Margaret worked at a number of other hospitals but eventually found her niche managing the new Almondbank House, a residential care home for adults in North Muirton.

In later years, Margaret lived with MS but still managed to give occasional lectures in psychiatry for trainee nurses, in addition to enjoying her many hobbies and supporting her family’s shared passions.

For 62 years, her late husband, George, ran the barber’s shop in George Street where her son, Ewen, also worked and retired from during lockdown after 44 years.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

