Home News Fife

St Andrews businessman completes World’s Toughest Row as he travels 3,000 miles across Atlantic on his own

Henry Cheape admits he cannot wait to hug his family after spending 7 weeks at sea.

By Neil Henderson
Fife farmer, Henry Cheape, celebrates after reaching Antigua.
St Andrews businessman Henry Cheape celebrates completing his rowing challenge. Image: World's Toughest Row

A St Andrews businessman and farmer has completed the World’s Toughest Row after travelling 3,000 miles across the Atlantic on his own.

Henry Cheape, who runs Balgove Larder, spent 49 days, 12 hours and 11 minutes in the open sea on board his boat PollyAnne after setting off from the Canary Islands late last year.

Henry arrived in Antigua on Wednesday and is said to have become the fastest Scottish solo rower ever.

‘Dark times and amazing times’ as St Andrews businessman completes World’s Toughest Row

After stepping foot on dry land for the first time in seven weeks, Henry said he had faced “some good times, dark times and amazing times” – and revealed he cannot wait to hug his family.

He said: “It’s the simple things that kept me going throughout my time at sea.

“Shaving every day, no matter what, was just one of the everyday habits I felt helped me push forward when the waves looked overwhelming and the winds blew the wrong way.

“I also had clean bedsheets to mark the halfway point.”

Henry Cheape on his boat the PollyAnne.
Henry on his boat the PollyAnne. Image: Rick Booth/Callysnapper
Henry Cheape celebrates in Antiqua after completing his solo row across the Atlantic Ocean.
Henry celebrates arriving in Antigua after completing his solo row. image: World’s Toughest Row

Henry had to overcome physical and mental fatigue on his trip – using only food sourced by suppliers from across Scotland to promote sustainability.

He said: “The meals we were able to prepare using many ingredients so generously donated by local suppliers which made them not only nutritious but interesting – and for this, I am truly grateful.

“From the food we grow on our farms to education that empowers people to lead sustainable lives, I believe sustainability is at the heart of a better future.”

‘I am so looking forward to hugging my wife and children’

The challenge also acted as a fundraiser.

Henry added: “When I reached the shore I was told we have already raised over £100,000 for our chosen charities, which made me realise how important this is to people, and that we are actually making a difference.

“During the row, I received an incredible amount of supportive messages from friends, family, and so many people I have never met.

“This really kept me going during the hardest times.

“I am so looking forward to hugging my wife and children.”

