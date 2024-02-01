Perth offshore worker taunted ‘damsel in distress’ wife during lager attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth offshore worker taunted ‘damsel in distress’ wife during lager attack

By Jamie Buchan
Gareth Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

An offshore worker grabbed his wife by the neck and poured beer over her head in a “horrible, horrible” attack at their home in Perth.

Gareth Davidson assaulted his partner of 18 years when he came home drunk from the pub and said “aw, a damsel in distress” as she broken down in tears.

The 43-year-old was caught on camera telling his terrified victim: “I’m going to make your life hell.”

Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the attack on June 29 2022 at the marital home in the city’s Tulloch area.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making threats of violence.

‘Damsel in distress’

Father-of-two Davidson returned from the pub at about 4.30pm, prosecutor Erika Watson said.

“It appears the accused was quite drunk.”

Ms Watson said: “She was grabbed by the throat.

“The accused then took a can of lager and poured it over her head.”

The court heard the woman ran into another room and tried to call a friend but when she began recording a voicemail, Davidson grabbed and pulled her hair.

Gareth Davidson
Gareth Davidson admitted an assault on his partner. Image: Facebook

When she began to cry, callous Davidson said: “Aw, a damsel in distress.”

The court heard the complainer used the phone to video her husband.

In the recording, Davidson is heard saying: “From now on I’m going to make your life hell.”

He called her names and asked: “Do you want another beer all over you.”

When his wife called 999, Davidson told her: “If you’ve phoned the police you just made the worst mistake of your life.

“Don’t think that will stop me.”

Officers arrived at the home to find Davidson’s partner “very distressed and emotional”, with wet hair.

Separated

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said: “Mr Davidson does accept that he behaved in a very inappropriate manner.

“At the time, the relationship was under constant stress.

“They had been living separate lives.

“Subsequent to this incident, there had been a complete separation and there has been no contact between the parties since.”

Mr Baxter said his client “was not proud of the offence he has pled guilty to – it was very much out of character.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard there was no prospect of reconciliation.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “This was a horrible, horrible incident.

“Regardless of what you thought of your wife’s behaviour and the state of your relationship at the time, the way you behaved towards her was unacceptable.

“You seemed to think that by videoing this incident, your wife was taunting you.

“But why shouldn’t she? She is entitled to have a recording of your behaviour.”

Davidson, of Eriskay Drive, Perth, was sentenced to 110 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year, as a direct alternative to jail.

He must not contact his wife for six months as part of a non-harassment order.

