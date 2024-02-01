Perth offshore worker taunted ‘damsel in distress’ wife during lager attack

An offshore worker grabbed his wife by the neck and poured beer over her head in a “horrible, horrible” attack at their home in Perth.

Gareth Davidson assaulted his partner of 18 years when he came home drunk from the pub and said “aw, a damsel in distress” as she broken down in tears.

The 43-year-old was caught on camera telling his terrified victim: “I’m going to make your life hell.”

Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the attack on June 29 2022 at the marital home in the city’s Tulloch area.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making threats of violence.

‘Damsel in distress’

Father-of-two Davidson returned from the pub at about 4.30pm, prosecutor Erika Watson said.

“It appears the accused was quite drunk.”

Ms Watson said: “She was grabbed by the throat.

“The accused then took a can of lager and poured it over her head.”

The court heard the woman ran into another room and tried to call a friend but when she began recording a voicemail, Davidson grabbed and pulled her hair.

When she began to cry, callous Davidson said: “Aw, a damsel in distress.”

The court heard the complainer used the phone to video her husband.

In the recording, Davidson is heard saying: “From now on I’m going to make your life hell.”

He called her names and asked: “Do you want another beer all over you.”

When his wife called 999, Davidson told her: “If you’ve phoned the police you just made the worst mistake of your life.

“Don’t think that will stop me.”

Officers arrived at the home to find Davidson’s partner “very distressed and emotional”, with wet hair.

Separated

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said: “Mr Davidson does accept that he behaved in a very inappropriate manner.

“At the time, the relationship was under constant stress.

“They had been living separate lives.

“Subsequent to this incident, there had been a complete separation and there has been no contact between the parties since.”

Mr Baxter said his client “was not proud of the offence he has pled guilty to – it was very much out of character.”

The court heard there was no prospect of reconciliation.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “This was a horrible, horrible incident.

“Regardless of what you thought of your wife’s behaviour and the state of your relationship at the time, the way you behaved towards her was unacceptable.

“You seemed to think that by videoing this incident, your wife was taunting you.

“But why shouldn’t she? She is entitled to have a recording of your behaviour.”

Davidson, of Eriskay Drive, Perth, was sentenced to 110 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for a year, as a direct alternative to jail.

He must not contact his wife for six months as part of a non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.