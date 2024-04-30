Adult and child rescued after falling down Fife embankment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Adult and child rescued after falling down Fife embankment

Several fire crews were sent to the scene in Leslie on Tuesday.

By Neil Henderson
Fire crews and an ambulance at the scene in Leslie.
Emergency services at the scene in Leslie. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL services

An adult and a child have been rescued by fire crews after falling down an embankment in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Leslie at around 10.20am on Tuesday.

It is understood the pair had fallen down the bank and become trapped in the area around Leslie House and Riverside Park.

Locals reported seeing at least three fire engines parked on High Street in Leslie.

An ambulance was also in attendance, however, no one is thought to have been injured.

Adult and child walked to safety after Leslie House rescue

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.20am for an adult and child who had fallen down an embankment and become trapped in a remote area close to Leslie House and Riverside Park.

“Several appliances from across Fife, including crews from Methil and Glenrothes stations, were dispatched.

“In addition, a line rescue team were also sent to assist officers at the scene, however, they were not deployed.

“Officers located the pair before bringing them to safety and walking them away.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Crews were stood down at 10.58am and returned to stations a short time later.”

More from Fife

High Court in Edinburgh
Pensioner jailed for historical sex offences in Fife
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
Jobs bonanza claim as developers urge councillors to approve Glenrothes crematorium plan
David Alexander in Singapore with the vintage Kirkcaldy YMCA football top.
Locals 'amazed' as Kirkcaldy amateur team's football top found 6,700 miles away in Singapore
Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture
Cupar crash
Man, 62, arrested after car crashes into railings at Cupar primary school
Scott Tullis.
Fife rapist who 'believed sex was his right' jailed for nine years
Police on Mannering Street, Lochore.
Man, 28, due in court after Kirkcaldy police pursuit
One of the casts taken from the carving in 1934. Image: Supplied by SWACS.
Historic casts of Scotland's earliest boat carving returned to Wemyss Caves
The incident occurred near High Valleyfield Health Centre.
Teenagers, 15 and 18, charged over 'assault and racial abuse' on Fife street
The A92 northbound carriageway between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.
25-minute delays on A92 in Fife as roadworks get underway