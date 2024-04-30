Adult and child rescued after falling down Fife embankment

An adult and a child have been rescued by fire crews after falling down an embankment in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Leslie at around 10.20am on Tuesday.

It is understood the pair had fallen down the bank and become trapped in the area around Leslie House and Riverside Park.

Locals reported seeing at least three fire engines parked on High Street in Leslie.

An ambulance was also in attendance, however, no one is thought to have been injured.

Adult and child walked to safety after Leslie House rescue

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.20am for an adult and child who had fallen down an embankment and become trapped in a remote area close to Leslie House and Riverside Park.

“Several appliances from across Fife, including crews from Methil and Glenrothes stations, were dispatched.

“In addition, a line rescue team were also sent to assist officers at the scene, however, they were not deployed.

“Officers located the pair before bringing them to safety and walking them away.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Crews were stood down at 10.58am and returned to stations a short time later.”