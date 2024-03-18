Inside beautiful Monifieth church apartment featuring stained glass window

A beautiful three-bedroom apartment inside a former Monifieth church has gone up for sale.

The home in the former South Church retains many original features including stained glass windows.

The C-listed building dates back to 1872 and was converted into apartments by J&T Empire Ltd three years ago.

The Hill Street property is set over two storeys and has a private, south-facing garden.

The ground floor comprises of an open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner.

There is also a utility room, a modern family bathroom and a bedroom, which is currently used as an office space.

The first floor is accessed via a glass balustrade staircase.

Upstairs features two further double bedrooms.

The first has a Jack and Jill en-suite which can also be accessed via the hallway.

The second bedroom boasts a private en-suite, a walk-in wardrobe and tall arched windows that offer further reminders of the building’s past.

The apartment is on the market for offers over £325,000.

It is being marketed by Verdala and is described as being in “pristine condition”.

