Home Lifestyle Property

Inside beautiful Monifieth church apartment featuring stained glass window

The C-listed building dates from 1872.

By Ellidh Aitken
The apartment retains many of the church's original features. Image: Verdala
The apartment retains many of the church's original features. Image: Verdala

A beautiful three-bedroom apartment inside a former Monifieth church has gone up for sale.

The home in the former South Church retains many original features including stained glass windows.

The C-listed building dates back to 1872 and was converted into apartments by J&T Empire Ltd three years ago.

The Hill Street property is set over two storeys and has a private, south-facing garden.

The apartment is within a former church in Monifieth. Image: Verdala
The church dates back to 1872. Image: Verdala
The property comes with two parking spaces. Image: Verdala
The home has a private garden. Image: Verdala

The ground floor comprises of an open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner.

There is also a utility room, a modern family bathroom and a bedroom, which is currently used as an office space.

The first floor is accessed via a glass balustrade staircase.

The open-plan lounge and kitchen. Image: Verdala
The modern kitchen. Image: Verdala
The utility room. Image: Verdala
There is a family bathroom downstairs. Image: Verdala
The third bedroom is currently used as an office space. Image: Verdala
The property is a short walk from the centre of Monifieth. Image: Verdala

Upstairs features two further double bedrooms.

The first has a Jack and Jill en-suite which can also be accessed via the hallway.

The second bedroom boasts a private en-suite, a walk-in wardrobe and tall arched windows that offer further reminders of the building’s past.

The glass balustrade staircase leads to the second floor. Image: Verdala
The beautiful stained glass window. Image: Verdala
One of the upstairs double bedrooms. Image: Verdala
The second upstairs double bedroom. Image: Verdala
Both first-floor bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Image: Verdala
The second en-suite. Image: Verdala

The apartment is on the market for offers over £325,000.

It is being marketed by Verdala and is described as being in “pristine condition”.

Elsewhere in Angus, a steading conversion between Brechin and Montrose has gone up for sale.

