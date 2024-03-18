Property Inside beautiful Monifieth church apartment featuring stained glass window The C-listed building dates from 1872. By Ellidh Aitken March 18 2024, 10:01am March 18 2024, 10:01am Share Inside beautiful Monifieth church apartment featuring stained glass window Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4924305/apartment-former-monifieth-church/ Copy Link 0 comment The apartment retains many of the church's original features. Image: Verdala A beautiful three-bedroom apartment inside a former Monifieth church has gone up for sale. The home in the former South Church retains many original features including stained glass windows. The C-listed building dates back to 1872 and was converted into apartments by J&T Empire Ltd three years ago. The Hill Street property is set over two storeys and has a private, south-facing garden. The apartment is within a former church in Monifieth. Image: Verdala The church dates back to 1872. Image: Verdala The property comes with two parking spaces. Image: Verdala The home has a private garden. Image: Verdala The ground floor comprises of an open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner. There is also a utility room, a modern family bathroom and a bedroom, which is currently used as an office space. The first floor is accessed via a glass balustrade staircase. The open-plan lounge and kitchen. Image: Verdala The modern kitchen. Image: Verdala The utility room. Image: Verdala There is a family bathroom downstairs. Image: Verdala The third bedroom is currently used as an office space. Image: Verdala The property is a short walk from the centre of Monifieth. Image: Verdala Upstairs features two further double bedrooms. The first has a Jack and Jill en-suite which can also be accessed via the hallway. The second bedroom boasts a private en-suite, a walk-in wardrobe and tall arched windows that offer further reminders of the building’s past. The glass balustrade staircase leads to the second floor. Image: Verdala The beautiful stained glass window. Image: Verdala One of the upstairs double bedrooms. Image: Verdala The second upstairs double bedroom. Image: Verdala Both first-floor bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Image: Verdala The second en-suite. Image: Verdala The apartment is on the market for offers over £325,000. It is being marketed by Verdala and is described as being in “pristine condition”. Elsewhere in Angus, a steading conversion between Brechin and Montrose has gone up for sale.
