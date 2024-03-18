David Conran-Smith of Forfar: Fundraiser, painter, poet, and piper dies aged 84

David Conran-Smith of Angus, a tireless fundraiser for cancer charity Marie Curie, has died aged 84.

During the pandemic he undertook a bagpipe challenge, playing 26 tunes, some he composed himself, in his garden.

Each year David would stage a pitch-and-putt tournament on a nine-hole golf course he had created in the garden of his home near Forfar.

He also ran quizzes, dances, Burns nights and daffodil walks to support the charity which became close to his heart following the death of his wife, Rosie.

Ashley Thomson, the charity’s head of fundraising in Scotland, said: “David, alongside Anne Lashmar, was the driving force behind the creation of the Angus fundraising group who have tirelessly raised money for Marie Curie for over 10 years.

“They have raised an outstanding £103,000 in that time, being one of the most successful fundraising groups in Scotland.

“We have so many examples of David’s endless creativity with his fundraising endeavours.”

David Rhynd Dickson Conran-Smith was born on November 5 1939 in Hong Kong to Louis a naval lieutenant commander and Mhairi Conran-Smith.

He spent the first few years of his life in Hong Kong before moving back to the UK following the death of his father.

Educated in England at preparatory school, and in Scotland at Gordonstoun, David enjoyed learning many sports along with playing the bagpipes from an early age.

The pipes became a huge passion for David leading him to compose hundreds of tunes as gifts for family and friends.

Air force career begins

He turned down an offer to study at Oxford University and decided to join the Royal Air Force and attended its Cranwell Training College where he qualified as a navigator.

During many postings around the UK and abroad, David met his wife Rosie and together they had three children; Jamie, Jillie and Annabel.

His RAF career led him to being a Squadron Leader and after 25 years of service, David retired so that he could spend more time with his family in Scotland.

During this time, while still in his 40s, he pursued a teaching career after studying geography at Dundee University.

Soon after, both David and Rosie took up teaching posts at Belhaven Hill School in Dunbar, East Lothian, where they were known as Mr and Mrs C.

School roles

Together they fulfilled many roles at the school including as geography and French teachers, head matron and deputy headmaster.

Following the death of Rosie after a battle with cancer, David continued at the school for five years years before retiring and moving to Angus where he was able to pursue his love of poetry writing, gardening, golf, various collections, painting and charity work.

David was the grandson of Scotland cricket and rugby hero Panbride-born Maurice Dickson, who latterly lived in Arbroath.

A right-handed batsman, Maurice made his first-class debut against Joe Darling’s Australia team in 1905, which was the same year he played rugby for Scotland in a six-point loss to Ireland at the Home Nations Championship.

David’s funeral will take place at Rescobie Church, by Forfar, on Friday March 22 at 12.30pm.