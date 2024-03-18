Brechin flats approved for gap site beside former Flicks nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin flats approved for gap site beside former Flicks nightclub

A dilapidated building on Brechin's High Street conservation area was demolished in 2022.

By Graham Brown
The Brechin High Street site was cleared in 2022. Image: Google
The Brechin High Street site was cleared in 2022. Image: Google

Angus planners have approved new flats for a gap site beside Brechin’s former Flicks nightclub.

Permission was granted under delegated powers for the land at 83 High Street.

The property which once stood there was built in the late 1700s.

It was previously ground floor shops with flats above.

It sat in Brechin’s conservation area but a previous C-listing was removed in 2019.

And the dilapidated building was finally knocked down in 2022.

Brechin High Street building knocked down.
The previous building on the High Street site fell into disrepair. Image: Google

Perth-based Cullochgold Services Ltd said restoration of the building was not a feasible option.

The company has now secured the go-ahead for four two-bedroom flats on the site.

High Street decline

“In recent times Brechin as a whole has seen a sharp decline in investment, resulting in shop closures, dereliction and a significant level of poverty in many areas,” said the firm.

“Our application hopes to help address this through the infill of a brownfield site with four modern flatted dwellings we hope will breathe new life into the historic centre.

“We firmly belive our proposal is an appropriately scaled high quality solution for the gap site and will enhance the streetscape of High Street.”

Brechin High Street building demolition.
Demolition underway in 2022. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The site does not have off-street parking, but planning officials said that is not uncommon for flats near a town centre.

“The proposal is of a nature, design and scale which is appropriate for its location,” they added.

Approval includes a condition the development should be started within three years.

Braik’s Close separates the vacant site from the Flicks building.

It drew 1980s clubbers from across the UK after three local men transformed the former art deco cinema into an unlikely disco hotspot.

Flicks is also falling into further disrepair having lain empty for a number of years.

The building was sold in 2019 but so far no new development plans have come forward.

