Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small to perform in Dundee and Dunfermline

Wet Wet Wet are set to perform in Dundee and Dunfermline next year as part of their UK tour.

The Scottish rock group will play at the Caird Hall and Alhambra Theatre in February 2025.

They will be joined by special guest Heather Small – who rose to fame as the lead singer of M People.

Featuring founding member Graeme Clark, guitarist Graeme Duffin and frontman Kevin Simm, Wet Wet Wet will bring to the stage their wide catalogue of hits.

Wet Wet Wet ‘can’t wait’ for Dundee and Dunfermline gigs

Clark said: “To be back playing live, in the band I love, playing the songs I love, to people I love, completely fills my heart and soul.

“We can’t wait to see everybody again throughout 2025 in a venue close by.

“We were headlining a festival in Dubai recently where we bumped into the wonderful Heather Small and we are absolutely delighted that she’s accepted our invitation to join us as special guest on all of our tour dates next year.”

Tickets to go on sale for Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small in Dundee and Dunfermline

Simm, former member of Liberty X, said: “It’s so exciting to be going back out on tour throughout 2025.

“Our recent concerts created some fantastic memories for us all and it was an incredible experience that I will never ever forget.”

The band and Small will play at the Alhambra Theatre on February 7 and the Caird Hall on February 9 2025.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.