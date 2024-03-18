Mum whose son died in Ninewells tragedy shares poignant pictures of baby Steven on 10th anniversary

A Dundee mum whose baby was decapitated during a botched delivery a decade ago has taken the “difficult and heartbreaking” decision to share photographs of her son on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Laura Gallazzi says she has decided to share pictures taken of baby Steven following his death as she continues to campaign for her son to be given a legal identity.

Laura lost Steven while giving birth at Ninewells Hospital in March 2014.

A consultant gynaecologist later faced a hearing over her involvement in the tragedy but avoided being struck off.

‘I’m not ashamed to show the world my gorgeous baby’

In a post on her Facebook campaign page, Laura, 40, wrote: “I have decided to show the world my gorgeous baby boy because I am not ashamed of him.

“I am ashamed of the treatment (we) have had to endure for the last decade.”

Speaking to The Courier, Laura – who has given permission for the photos to be published – said: “Sharing these pictures isn’t something I have done lightly.

“It has been heartbreaking and difficult for me to share these pictures of Steven.

“But it’s 10 years since he was decapitated during delivery and still I don’t feel anyone is listening to what I have to say.

“I have never shared these pictures before because they are very special to me and until now I have wanted to keep them private.

“The pictures are all I have left of my son but I really hope by sharing them now I can make a difference.”

Laura says the photographs were made possible by the Remember My Baby charity.

She said: “I was in a room in Ninewells with Steven and agreed I would like to have pictures to remember him by.

“He was so badly damaged at birth by Dr Vaishnavy Laxman’s error of judgement, which resulted in him being decapitated, that the pictures had to be very carefully done.

“A photographer from the charity took Steven to another room to take them and I was so happy with the results, but if it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t have pictures of him I could look at or that I could show anyone else.

“They show Steven to be a fully formed baby – how can he not have legal status?”

‘Every baby deserves to be classed as a person’

Laura has been campaigning since Steven’s death for every baby over 24 weeks to be given a legal status – which would allow parents to pursue other proceedings over their child’s death.

Laura said: “If I had been given a C-section, my son could have taken a breath.

“However, due to being decapitated, it was made impossible.

“Every baby deserves to be classed as a person with a legal persona and therefore entitled to a thorough legal investigation into their death to ensure no criminal acts have taken place.

“If anyone with the powers that be reads this, I urge them to get in touch and don’t be scared.

“I will hold your hand and teach you how to be brave like I have had to be for the last 10 years.”