‘My baby was decapitated at Ninewells – 9 years on I’m still fighting for justice’

A Dundee mum whose baby was decapitated during a botched delivery has told of her frustration at a lack of progress in giving stillborns a legal identity.

Laura Gallazzi lost her son Steven while giving birth at Ninewells Hospital in March 2014.

A consultant gynaecologist later faced a hearing over her involvement in the tragedy but avoided being struck off.

Laura has been campaigning since for every baby over 24 weeks to be given a legal status – which would allow parents to pursue other proceedings over their child’s death.

‘My life is over but I won’t rest’

The 39-year-old says the tragedy has left her “merely existing” – but insists she will not rest until her campaign for justice succeeds.

A petition launched by Laura is just short of 10,000 signatures, with hopes it can gain enough support to be debated at the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Government has already announced plans for a memorial book and certificate for those who lose a baby before 24 weeks – but Laura wants it to go further.

She told The Courier: “Despite nine years having passed, with many more parents suffering in that time, nothing has been done to get legal identity for stillborns.

“My life is over but I won’t rest until I get recognition for stillborns – I don’t want any more parents to have to suffer the way I have.

“The current law in Scotland means that because my son didn’t take a breath, he does not have a legal identity – he is stillborn – therefore there would be no criminal case or fatal accident inquiry.

“If I had been given a C-section, my son could have taken a breath. However, due to being decapitated, it was made impossible.

“Every baby deserves to be classed as a person with a legal persona and therefore entitled to a thorough legal investigation into their death to ensure no criminal acts have taken place.”

Doctor made ‘significant error of judgement’

Laura, who has also opened up in a new podcast with Shaun Attwood, says she remains angry that Dr Laxman was never sanctioned for what happened.

A medical tribunal found she made a “significant error of judgement which had serious consequences and a profound impact” upon Laura, “for which Dr Vaishnavy Laxman bears a heavy responsibility”.

It added: “But for Dr Vaishnavy Laxman’s error of judgement in this regard, the decapitation would not have occurred.”

Laura – who describes herself as a “mum with empty arms” – says she has never been able to have another child.

She said: “I just couldn’t go through that again. My life was ruined that day – now I merely exist.

“The pain and suffering will never go away. I will never get over what happened and I want to do everything I can to protect other mums.

“I will never be able to enjoy the milestones of his first days at nursery and school, getting engaged and married – I will never be a grandmother to his children.

“I want to get legal identity for still born babies so that other parents won’t have to go through what I have gone through.”