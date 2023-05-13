‘My baby was decapitated at Ninewells – 9 years on I’m still fighting for justice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘My baby was decapitated at Ninewells – 9 years on I’m still fighting for justice’

Laura Gallazzi lost her son Steven while giving birth at the Dundee hospital in March 2014.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Laura Gallazzi at a memorial tree to baby Steven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Laura Gallazzi at a memorial tree to baby Steven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum whose baby was decapitated during a botched delivery has told of her frustration at a lack of progress in giving stillborns a legal identity.

Laura Gallazzi lost her son Steven while giving birth at Ninewells Hospital in March 2014.

A consultant gynaecologist later faced a hearing over her involvement in the tragedy but avoided being struck off.

Laura has been campaigning since for every baby over 24 weeks to be given a legal status – which would allow parents to pursue other proceedings over their child’s death.

‘My life is over but I won’t rest’

The 39-year-old says the tragedy has left her “merely existing” – but insists she will not rest until her campaign for justice succeeds.

A petition launched by Laura is just short of 10,000 signatures, with hopes it can gain enough support to be debated at the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Government has already announced plans for a memorial book and certificate for those who lose a baby before 24 weeks – but Laura wants it to go further.

She told The Courier: “Despite nine years having passed, with many more parents suffering in that time, nothing has been done to get legal identity for stillborns.

Laura says she has never got over the trauma. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“My life is over but I won’t rest until I get recognition for stillborns – I don’t want any more parents to have to suffer the way I have.

“The current law in Scotland means that because my son didn’t take a breath, he does not have a legal identity – he is stillborn – therefore there would be no criminal case or fatal accident inquiry.

“If I had been given a C-section, my son could have taken a breath. However, due to being decapitated, it was made impossible.

“Every baby deserves to be classed as a person with a legal persona and therefore entitled to a thorough legal investigation into their death to ensure no criminal acts have taken place.”

Doctor made ‘significant error of judgement’

Laura, who has also opened up in a new podcast with Shaun Attwood, says she remains angry that Dr Laxman was never sanctioned for what happened.

A medical tribunal found she made a “significant error of judgement which had serious consequences and a profound impact” upon Laura, “for which Dr Vaishnavy Laxman bears a heavy responsibility”.

It added: “But for Dr Vaishnavy Laxman’s error of judgement in this regard, the decapitation would not have occurred.”

Laura – who describes herself as a “mum with empty arms” – says she has never been able to have another child.

She said: “I just couldn’t go through that again. My life was ruined that day – now I merely exist.

Baby Steven. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Laura with the teddy she takes everywhere with her son’s ashes inside. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The pain and suffering will never go away. I will never get over what happened and I want to do everything I can to protect other mums.

“I will never be able to enjoy the milestones of his first days at nursery and school, getting engaged and married – I will never be a grandmother to his children.

“I want to get legal identity for still born babies so that other parents won’t have to go through what I have gone through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet