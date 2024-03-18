6 times Raith Rovers have failed to take advantage in Championship title race with Dundee United

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray remained philosophical despite seeing his side miss the opportunity to go to the top of the Championship at the weekend.

The goalless draw with Queen’s Park failed to make the most of league leaders Dundee United losing in surprising fashion to Dunfermline on Friday.

Victory would have sent Raith back to the summit, but Murray praised his side for taking seven points from a possible nine in the space of a week to close the gap on United.

Just goal difference separates the rivals with only seven matches remaining and plenty more twists and turns predicted in the title race.

Courier Sport looks at the previous times this season Rovers have passed up the chance to go to the top of table.

07/10/2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United

With United leading by one point going into the first meeting of the teams this term, a win would have taken Raith above their visitors into first place.

They got the ideal start when Lewis Vaughan shot Rovers into the lead midway through the first-half.

However, United maintained their unbeaten record – and one-point advantage – with a Louis Moult header in the second-half.

United could have snatched it through Glenn Middleton but the spoils were shared.

Murray said: “My overriding emotion is delight. A point overall is a fair result. We’ve shown we deserve to be in the position we are.”

13/01/2024: Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen’s Park

Raith had opened up a five-point lead at the top with their stirring 1-0 victory over United in mid-December.

But, following a shaky run thereafter, they had finally been replaced at the summit by United following the Terrors’ Friday night win away to Inverness Caley Thistle.

With the Tangerines top on goal difference, even a draw would have taken Rovers back above them.

But, after Jack Hamilton’s third-minute opener, Queen’s Park responded with strikes from Cameron Bruce and Sean Welsh to give new boss Callum Davidson a debut victory.

Murray said: “Disappointing scoreline. I don’t think our performance merited to lose the game. We dust ourselves down, we take it on the chin.”

27/01/2024: Raith Rovers 2-3 Inverness Caley Thistle

Raith’s Fife rivals Dunfermline did them a favour by holding United to a goalless draw at Tannadice.

But Rovers could not take advantage to remain a point adrift.

The Stark’s Park men looked on their way to a win when Hamilton gave them the lead in the 25th minute.

However, a remarkable hat-trick from Alex Samuel in the space of just nine first-half minutes stunned the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Vaughan pulled one back but they could not find a late leveller as they suffered a third straight league defeat.

Assistant-manager Colin Cameron said: “People will look at it and say it’s a chance missed because United have drawn and Thistle have drawn. It keeps us still in touch, but we’re making it harder for ourselves.”

27/02/2024: Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton

United left the door open for Raith with a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Airdrie.

But Rovers could only pull level on points as their draw left them still sitting in second place.

It was a difficult night for the Stark’s Park men as a robust Morton kept them at bay and threatened a win of their own as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Murray said: “Normally when you come in and you’ve not won the game at home you’re disappointed and frustrated. But not tonight. The players showed a different side of the game.

“Results going the way they did for us as well kind of softens the blow.”

01/03/2024: Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers

With a Friday night game at Gayfield, Raith had the opportunity to climb to the summit – at least until the following day.

They appeared determined to do just that as goals from Zak Rudden and Josh Mullin had them two up and cruising.

But they then suffered an astonishing collapse as goals from Jay Bird, Leighton McIntosh and Mark Stowe in the space of just 16 minutes earned Arbroath an unlikely victory.

The loss left United still top on goal difference and they extended their lead to a point with a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle the following day.

Murray said: “We were in full control of the game. Fifteen minutes can undo you and we have been undone tonight. The goals are very poor defensively.

“We have to learn from this. It’s a sickening feeling, but we have to move on. We’re still well in the hunt.”

16/03/2024: Queen’s Park 0-0 Raith Rovers

With Dundee United losing 3-1 to Dunfermline on Friday night, Raith knew a victory at Hampden would take them two points clear following their midweek win over Partick.

But they could not shake off Queen’s Park in a hard-fought 90 minutes at the national stadium.

Home keeper Calum Ferrie pulled off two brilliant saves from Scott McGill and Sam Stanton late on in a grandstand finish.

A third consecutive shut-out and a seven-point haul in a week helped Rovers remain positive.

Murray said: “It’s been a fantastic week’s work from the boys. Three clean sheets, we’ve pegged back four points on Dundee United, so we’re really happy.”