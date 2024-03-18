6 times Raith Rovers have failed to take advantage in Championship title race with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 times Raith Rovers have failed to take advantage in Championship title race with Dundee United

Ian Murray's side missed the chance to go top of the table at the weekend after being held to a goalless draw by Queen's Park.

Dyaln Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers succumb to defeat against Queen's Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Dyaln Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers succumb to defeat against Queen's Park in January. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray remained philosophical despite seeing his side miss the opportunity to go to the top of the Championship at the weekend.

The goalless draw with Queen’s Park failed to make the most of league leaders Dundee United losing in surprising fashion to Dunfermline on Friday.

Victory would have sent Raith back to the summit, but Murray praised his side for taking seven points from a possible nine in the space of a week to close the gap on United.

Raith's Scott McGill looks to the sky in dejection at full-time after the goalless draw with Queen's Park.
Raith’s Scott McGill looks dejected at full-time after the goalless draw with Queen’s Park. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Just goal difference separates the rivals with only seven matches remaining and plenty more twists and turns predicted in the title race.

Courier Sport looks at the previous times this season Rovers have passed up the chance to go to the top of table.

07/10/2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United

With United leading by one point going into the first meeting of the teams this term, a win would have taken Raith above their visitors into first place.

They got the ideal start when Lewis Vaughan shot Rovers into the lead midway through the first-half.

Louis Moult celebrates his leveller for Dundee United against Raith Rovers.
Moult celebrates his leveller when for Dundee United in the draw with Dundee United in October. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

However, United maintained their unbeaten record – and one-point advantage – with a Louis Moult header in the second-half.

United could have snatched it through Glenn Middleton but the spoils were shared.

Murray said: “My overriding emotion is delight. A point overall is a fair result. We’ve shown we deserve to be in the position we are.”

13/01/2024: Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen’s Park

Raith had opened up a five-point lead at the top with their stirring 1-0 victory over United in mid-December.

But, following a shaky run thereafter, they had finally been replaced at the summit by United following the Terrors’ Friday night win away to Inverness Caley Thistle.

With the Tangerines top on goal difference, even a draw would have taken Rovers back above them.

Jack Hamilton leaps to head in the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.
Jack Hamilton leaps to head in the opener for Raith Rovers against Queen’s Oark. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.

But, after Jack Hamilton’s third-minute opener, Queen’s Park responded with strikes from Cameron Bruce and Sean Welsh to give new boss Callum Davidson a debut victory.

Murray said: “Disappointing scoreline. I don’t think our performance merited to lose the game. We dust ourselves down, we take it on the chin.”

27/01/2024: Raith Rovers 2-3 Inverness Caley Thistle

Raith’s Fife rivals Dunfermline did them a favour by holding United to a goalless draw at Tannadice.

But Rovers could not take advantage to remain a point adrift.

The Stark’s Park men looked on their way to a win when Hamilton gave them the lead in the 25th minute.

Inverness striker Alex Samuel clutches the match ball and holds up three fingers after his hat-trick against Raith Rovers.
Inverness striker Alex Samuel left Raith Rovers stunned with an incredible first-half hat-trick. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

However, a remarkable hat-trick from Alex Samuel in the space of just nine first-half minutes stunned the Kirkcaldy outfit.

Vaughan pulled one back but they could not find a late leveller as they suffered a third straight league defeat.

Assistant-manager Colin Cameron said: “People will look at it and say it’s a chance missed because United have drawn and Thistle have drawn. It keeps us still in touch, but we’re making it harder for ourselves.”

27/02/2024: Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton

United left the door open for Raith with a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Airdrie.

But Rovers could only pull level on points as their draw left them still sitting in second place.

It was a difficult night for the Stark’s Park men as a robust Morton kept them at bay and threatened a win of their own as they extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Euan Murray slides into to another challenge as Morton substitute Michael Garrity hurdles over the Raith Rovers defender.
Raith Rovers had to dig deep to see out a goalless draw with Morton. Image: Raymond Davies / Shutterstock.

Murray said: “Normally when you come in and you’ve not won the game at home you’re disappointed and frustrated. But not tonight. The players showed a different side of the game.

“Results going the way they did for us as well kind of softens the blow.”

01/03/2024: Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers

With a Friday night game at Gayfield, Raith had the opportunity to climb to the summit – at least until the following day.

They appeared determined to do just that as goals from Zak Rudden and Josh Mullin had them two up and cruising.

But they then suffered an astonishing collapse as goals from Jay Bird, Leighton McIntosh and Mark Stowe in the space of just 16 minutes earned Arbroath an unlikely victory.

Zak Rudden shoots in a crowded box to make it 1-0 for Raith Rovers against Arbroath.
Raith got off to the perfect start against Arbroath with Zak Rudden’s opener. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The loss left United still top on goal difference and they extended their lead to a point with a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle the following day.

Murray said: “We were in full control of the game. Fifteen minutes can undo you and we have been undone tonight. The goals are very poor defensively.

“We have to learn from this. It’s a sickening feeling, but we have to move on. We’re still well in the hunt.”

16/03/2024: Queen’s Park 0-0 Raith Rovers

With Dundee United losing 3-1 to Dunfermline on Friday night, Raith knew a victory at Hampden would take them two points clear following their midweek win over Partick.

But they could not shake off Queen’s Park in a hard-fought 90 minutes at the national stadium.

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton looks dejected after the goalless draw with Queen's Park.
Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton looks dejected<br />after the goalless draw with Queen’s Park. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Home keeper Calum Ferrie pulled off two brilliant saves from Scott McGill and Sam Stanton late on in a grandstand finish.

A third consecutive shut-out and a seven-point haul in a week helped Rovers remain positive.

Murray said: “It’s been a fantastic week’s work from the boys. Three clean sheets, we’ve pegged back four points on Dundee United, so we’re really happy.”

