Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen’s Park: Star man, player ratings and match report as defeat keeps Stark’s Park outfit second in the Championship

Raith Rovers missed the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they suffered a second successive defeat.

The Stark’s Park side’s 16-game unbeaten run came crashing to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Airdrie seven days previously.

And they subsequently lost top spot to Dundee United on Friday night on goal difference.

Jack Hamilton gave them the perfect start with the opener in the third minute.

But a magnificent Cameron Bruce leveller three minutes from the interval and a debut goal for Sean Welsh 10 minutes after the restart left Ian Murray’s men stunned.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence to honour former chairman Bill Clark, who passed away on Monday.

And when the match got under way it was the perfect start to life at Queen’s Park for former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Makeshift defence

With Kevin Dabrowski again missing out in goal, Andy McNeil was handed his second start of the season for Raith in behind an unfamiliar looking back four that was minus the suspended Ross Millen.

Winger Josh Mullin lined up at right-back alongside skipper Scott Brown, who was again asked to fill in at centre-half.

Dylan Corr, signed from Celtic in the summer, made his second league start and his seventh outing of the campaign beside Brown, with Liam Dick the steadying influence at left-back.

New signing Kyle Turner was plunged straight into the starting line-up after his loan arrival from Ross County in midweek.

And Shaun Byrne was in his usual place in front of the defence after it was confirmed he would be staying with the club on loan from Dundee for the remainder of the campaign.

Perfect start

Having suffered their first defeat since September seven days previously, Raith craved an early pick-me-up.

And they got it with the opener after just two minutes.

It was a simple strike as Hamilton rose above the Queen’s Park defenders to nod in a Dylan Easton cross from the left.

The visitors highlighted their danger when McNeil was forced into a save from Ruari Paton’s low shot.

And the home goalie later expertly denied Bruce after watching Queen’s Park counterpart Callum Ferrie claw away superb curling free-kicks from Aidan Connolly and Lewis Vaughan.

Double setback

Just as it appeared Raith would take their lead into the break, the Spiders struck with a sensational equaliser in the 42nd minute.

Tommy Robson speared an excellent pass inside Mullin that was tamed brilliantly by Bruce.

The wing-back then curled a stunning right-foot shot beyond McNeil’s despairing dive into the far corner.

Hamilton was denied a second three minutes after the restart with a header that Ferrie clawed away from his right-hand bottom corner.

And, after the striker had skied another effort over from Mullin’s corner, Raith slipped behind.

Dom Thomas whipped in a corner from the right and Welsh powered in to nod in from close range.

Another comeback?

Raith desperately needed a response – just as they had managed in their previous two meetings with Queen’s Park.

On the last occasion at Hampden, Millen chipped in an injury-time penalty to win it for Rovers back in November.

Murray went for it, throwing on Jamie Gullan in attack in place of defender Corr and moving to a back three of Mullin, Brown and Dick.

But it was deep into injury-time before the Stark’s Park men came close to an equaliser.

Substitute Gullan grabbed responsibility for a free-kick 22 yards out but his curling effort crashed back off the crossbar as Raith’s hopes slipped away.

Star Man: Jack Hamilton

Aside from his early opener Hamilton caused the Queen’s Park defence all sorts of problems with his aerial prowess.

He could have had more than his solitary goal but was one of Raith’s main threats all afternoon.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-4-1-1: McNeil 6; Mullin 6 (Smith 86 3), Brown 6, Corr 6 (Gullan 76 4), Dick 6; Connolly 6, Turner 6, Byrne 6, Easton 6; Vaughan 6; Hamilton 6. Subs not used: Thomson, McGill, Hannah, Masson.

Referee: Peter Stuart.

Attendance: 3,501.