Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen’s Park: Star man, player ratings and match report as defeat keeps Stark’s Park outfit second in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen’s Park: Star man, player ratings and match report as defeat keeps Stark’s Park outfit second in the Championship

Ian Murray's side took a third-minute lead but succumbed to a second consecutive loss.

By Iain Collin
Dyaln Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers succumb to defeat against Queen's Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Dyaln Easton looks dejected as Raith Rovers succumb to defeat against Queen's Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers missed the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they suffered a second successive defeat.

The Stark’s Park side’s 16-game unbeaten run came crashing to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Airdrie seven days previously.

And they subsequently lost top spot to Dundee United on Friday night on goal difference.

Jack Hamilton gave them the perfect start with the opener in the third minute.

A minutes silence was held before the match to remember the late Bill Clark. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

But a magnificent Cameron Bruce leveller three minutes from the interval and a debut goal for Sean Welsh 10 minutes after the restart left Ian Murray’s men stunned.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence to honour former chairman Bill Clark, who passed away on Monday.

And when the match got under way it was the perfect start to life at Queen’s Park for former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Makeshift defence

With Kevin Dabrowski again missing out in goal, Andy McNeil was handed his second start of the season for Raith in behind an unfamiliar looking back four that was minus the suspended Ross Millen.

Winger Josh Mullin lined up at right-back alongside skipper Scott Brown, who was again asked to fill in at centre-half.

Raith's Jack Hamilton celebrates with Lewis Vaughan as he scores to make it 1-0 for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Raith’s Jack Hamilton celebrates with Lewis Vaughan as he scores to make it 1-0 for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Dylan Corr, signed from Celtic in the summer, made his second league start and his seventh outing of the campaign beside Brown, with Liam Dick the steadying influence at left-back.

New signing Kyle Turner was plunged straight into the starting line-up after his loan arrival from Ross County in midweek.

And Shaun Byrne was in his usual place in front of the defence after it was confirmed he would be staying with the club on loan from Dundee for the remainder of the campaign.

Perfect start

Having suffered their first defeat since September seven days previously, Raith craved an early pick-me-up.

And they got it with the opener after just two minutes.

It was a simple strike as Hamilton rose above the Queen’s Park defenders to nod in a Dylan Easton cross from the left.

Jack Hamilton leaps to head in the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.
Jack Hamilton leaps to head in the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.

The visitors highlighted their danger when McNeil was forced into a save from Ruari Paton’s low shot.

And the home goalie later expertly denied Bruce after watching Queen’s Park counterpart Callum Ferrie claw away superb curling free-kicks from Aidan Connolly and Lewis Vaughan.

Double setback

Just as it appeared Raith would take their lead into the break, the Spiders struck with a sensational equaliser in the 42nd minute.

Tommy Robson speared an excellent pass inside Mullin that was tamed brilliantly by Bruce.

The wing-back then curled a stunning right-foot shot beyond McNeil’s despairing dive into the far corner.

Hamilton was denied a second three minutes after the restart with a header that Ferrie clawed away from his right-hand bottom corner.

Queen's Park's Cameron Bruce celebrates as he scores to make it 1-1. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Queen’s Park’s Cameron Bruce celebrates as he scores to make it 1-1. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

And, after the striker had skied another effort over from Mullin’s corner, Raith slipped behind.

Dom Thomas whipped in a corner from the right and Welsh powered in to nod in from close range.

Another comeback?

Raith desperately needed a response – just as they had managed in their previous two meetings with Queen’s Park.

On the last occasion at Hampden, Millen chipped in an injury-time penalty to win it for Rovers back in November.

Murray went for it, throwing on Jamie Gullan in attack in place of defender Corr and moving to a back three of Mullin, Brown and Dick.

But it was deep into injury-time before the Stark’s Park men came close to an equaliser.

Substitute Gullan grabbed responsibility for a free-kick 22 yards out but his curling effort crashed back off the crossbar as Raith’s hopes slipped away.

Star Man: Jack Hamilton

Aside from his early opener Hamilton caused the Queen’s Park defence all sorts of problems with his aerial prowess.

He could have had more than his solitary goal but was one of Raith’s main threats all afternoon.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-4-1-1: McNeil 6; Mullin 6 (Smith 86 3), Brown 6, Corr 6 (Gullan 76 4), Dick 6; Connolly 6, Turner 6, Byrne 6, Easton 6; Vaughan 6; Hamilton 6. Subs not used: Thomson, McGill, Hannah, Masson.

Referee: Peter Stuart.

Attendance: 3,501.

More from Football

Parts of the surface at East End Park have been left waterlogged. Image: Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic.
Dunfermline v Airdrie OFF following suspected undersoil heating failure
Dundee manager Tony Docherty wants to create a 'training camp' atmosphere over the next week. Image: SNS.
Inside Tony Docherty's Tayside 'training camp' as Dundee boss readies stars for renewed Premiership…
Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has discussed his time out of football after returning to the game with Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson on recovering from St Johnstone heartache, taking Queen's Park job and why…
Dundee United players celebrate the late winner at the game at which the banned teenager was spotted. Image: SNS.
Teen's Tannadice football ban breach caught on Footy Adventures YouTube vlog
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Dundee United-daft SNP chief Stephen Flynn says he would back ground share with rivals…
2
Jim Goodwin celebrates with match-winner Tony Watt
Jim Goodwin confesses Dundee United were ‘very lucky’ to claim Highland triumph as Inverness…
Dundee United striker Tony Watt celebrates his goal in Inverness
Inverness CT 0-1 Dundee United: Tony Watt strikes as Tangerines claim narrow Highland triumph
Dundee's Jamie Richardson has signed for Brechin on loan. Image: David Young
Brechin City in double teen signing swoop as Dundee kid joins on loan
Former Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers lead tributes following death of former chairman Bill Clark
Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan. Image: SNS.
Paul Allan urges Dunfermline to 'grind' through injury nightmare as they adopt siege mentality…