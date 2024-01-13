Fife Kirkcaldy road closed due to ’emergency’ gas works Victoria Road is closed at the junction with Mitchell Place. By Ellidh Aitken January 13 2024, 6.29pm Share Kirkcaldy road closed due to ’emergency’ gas works Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4865412/kirkcaldy-road-closed-emergency-gas-works/ Copy Link Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy has been partially closed due to emergency gas works. Image: Google Maps A major road through Kirkcaldy has been closed for “emergency” gas works. SGN is carrying out repairs at the junction of Victoria Road and Mitchell Place. The road is closed with a diversion signposted. A statement from SGN said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs at the junction of Victoria Road and Mitchell Place in Kirkcaldy. “The road is closed with a signed diversion in place. “We’re aiming to complete our work over the weekend, although temporary traffic lights may be required when the road reopens.”