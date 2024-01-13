Kirkcaldy road closed due to ’emergency’ gas works

A major road through Kirkcaldy has been closed for “emergency” gas works.

SGN is carrying out repairs at the junction of Victoria Road and Mitchell Place.

The road is closed with a diversion signposted.

A statement from SGN said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs at the junction of Victoria Road and Mitchell Place in Kirkcaldy.

“The road is closed with a signed diversion in place.

“We’re aiming to complete our work over the weekend, although temporary traffic lights may be required when the road reopens.”