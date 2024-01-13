Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reacts to Queen’s Park defeat as he insists he remains ‘fully behind’ players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reacts to Queen’s Park defeat as he insists he remains ‘fully behind’ players

The Stark's Park side have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Ian Murray insists he is ‘fully behind’ his Raith Rovers players after admitting they are currently going through a ‘sticky patch’.

And he has challenged them not to let their ‘hard work’ from the opening half of the campaign ‘go out the window’ in the coming weeks.

The Stark’s Park side have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season with a shock 2-1 home defeat to Queen’s Park.

It comes just a week on from a 1-0 reverse at Airdrie that brought a 16-game unbeaten run crashing to an end.

Jack Hamilton leaps to head in the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.
Jack Hamilton leaps to head in the opener for Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.

The have now won just once in their last five matches and have lost top spot in the Championship to Dundee United, who still have a game in hand.

Murray is adamant Raith deserved more against Queen’s Park after taking the lead just two minutes in with Jack Hamilton’s header.

But he is convinced his side can bounce back from the disappointment of their last two outings.

He said: “It is a challenge and I’ve said that to the players: ‘How do we handle this?’.

“Back-to-back defeats for the first time, it’s never a nice feeling – no matter where you are in the league or how you’ve done previously.

‘Sore one’

Last week, we were poor [against Airdrie] and didn’t deserve much out of the game.

“This week was different. We gave everything, we really did, and sometimes that’s all you can do.

“So, it’s a sore one, it’s disappointing.

“But, look, perspective is everything. I’ve said to the players, ‘it’s only disappointing at the moment because of how well you’ve done previously’.

Queen's Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie jumps over Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton as another chance slips by. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Queen’s Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie jumps over Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton as another chance slips by. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“What we can’t do now is let all our hard work from the summer until Christmas go out of the window over January and February.

“That is the challenge now.

“We dust ourselves down and move forward to the Scottish Cup [against Livingston] next week, and we look forward to it.”

He added: “In football, when a certain player is doing well, everyone expects.

‘Everyone expects’

“And that happens with good teams – everyone expects.

“But I’ve said it all along, this league is so hard.

“Games are defined on moments normally, in both boxes. I just felt we could have been better defensively for both goals and we could have been more ruthless in the attacking box as well.

“But, look, like I said to the players, I’m firmly behind them, there’s no question about that.

Queen's Park manager Callum Davidson walks up the touchline at Stark's Park with a sunset in the distance. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson got off to the perfect start with Queen’s Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“They’re going through a wee sticky patch, that’s all it is, so we get on with it.”

Hamilton dithered over another opportunity and was denied by a brilliant save from Calum Ferrie, who also kept out free-kicks from Aidan Connolly and Lewis Vaughan.

And Jamie Gullan came within a whisker of a last-gasp equaliser deep into injury-time when his free-kick crashed back off the bar.

Murray, who handed on-loan midfielder Kyle Turner his debut, added: “I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. We put a lot of effort into it.

“But we ended up on the wrong side of a frustrating afternoon.

“Over the piece, I thought the players gave everything.”

