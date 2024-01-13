Search for man, 36, reported missing from Kirkcaldy

Police are searching for a man reported missing from Kirkcaldy.

Raymond Ellis, 36, was last seen at a Tesco fuel station in Dunfermline at 3.45pm on Saturday.

He is believed to have left an address in Kirkcaldy’s Overton Road in a grey Volkswagen Passat Estate with ladders on the roof at around 1.15pm earlier that afternoon.

Raymond is described as 5ft10, of medium build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a black jacket and black boots.

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing Kirkcaldy man

Sergeant Martyn Reidie said: “Raymond’s family are very concerned for his wellbeing and we are asking for help from the public to trace him.

“We would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen him or a vehicle matching the above description to come forward.

“We would also appeal to Raymond directly to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1653 of Saturday, 13 January, 2024.”