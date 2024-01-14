Disabled Perthshire gran ‘humiliated’ on Dundee bus after SECOND Stagecoach incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disabled Perthshire gran ‘humiliated’ on Dundee bus after SECOND Stagecoach incident

Karen Robertson, who has Huntington's disease, says she was made to feel as if her disability doesn't count

By Morag Lindsay
Karen Robertson seated in her home with serious expression
Karen Robertson says this is the second time she has faced problems travelling with Stagecoach . Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A gran with a rare degenerative disorder claims she was “humiliated and degraded” by a Stagecoach bus driver after a passenger refused to move a pushchair to make way for her.

Karen Robertson has Huntington’s disease – an inherited condition that stops parts of the brain working and can lead to death within 20 years.

At 48, she is determined to hold onto her independence for as long as she is able.

She relies on a four wheeled walking frame, given to her by Ninewells Hospital, to prevent falls.

And since giving up her driving licence due to her disability, she has depended on public transport to get her to and from her home in Invergowrie.

However, Karen says her confidence took a battering after she boarded a Stagecoach bus in Dundee.

Karen Robertson standing behind her walking frame with wheels outside her home in Invergowrie.
Karen Robertson is urging Stagecoach to be more supportive of disabled travellers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She claims a woman with a pushchair was sitting in the area set aside for people with disabilities.

And when the incident escalated, she alleges the driver ordered her to get her “shopping trolley” off the bus.

Stagecoach says it launched an immediate investigation following a complaint and defended the driver’s approach to the situation

But Karen says she was left feeling embarrassed and upset by the encounter.

“I was made to feel humiliated, degraded and pressured to get off the bus,” she said.

“I was made to feel as though my disability did not matter.”

‘Previous incident made me determined not to back down’

Karen says she boarded the bus outside Waterstones in Dundee city centre.

And when she saw the disabled space was occupied, she made her way to a regular seat instead.

Stagecoach bus being driven through Dundee city centre
The incident happened on a Stagecoach bus in Dundee.

However, this meant her walking frame was partially blocking the aisle.

She says the passenger with the pushchair refused to fold it away to make room for her walker.

And she claims the Stagecoach driver then ordered her get her “shopping trolley” off the bus.

Karen, who was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in 2016, says she stood her ground until the woman with the pushchair eventually got off.

However, she claims she was given a volley of abuse from the departing passenger.

The incident is not the first she has suffered on a Stagecoach bus.

In 2019, she told The Courier she had been asked to give up her disabled seat to make way for a pram.

She said that had made her more determined to fight her corner this time round.

Karen Robertson seated in her home
Karen Robertson refused to get off the bus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Before I used to get off or move,” she said.

“But it was dark and cold. And when she said that about my ‘shopping trolley’, I just thought no, I’m not getting off.”

Buses crucial to Karen’s independence

Karen had hoped to go on working for the Scottish Welfare Fund in Dundee until she was 50.

However, she retired due to ill health recently and says she wants to make the most of her time with her young granddaughter and the rest of her family.

“With Huntington’s disease there is a large chance I will end up in a wheelchair and have little to no independence,” she said.

“I continue to use buses and go into the centre and other places to keep up my independence and do as much as I can before my disability fully takes over.”

Side of a parked Stagecoach bus, with the logo 'relax and go with Stagecoach'
Stagecoach defended its driver’s actions.

But Karen says incidents such as last Wednesday’s drama were putting her off using public transport alone.

“Just because I am not in a wheelchair does not make my disability any less valid or difficult to travel or live with,” she said.

Stagecoach responds to complaint

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We were concerned to hear of this incident and immediately launched an investigation.

“We are committed to ensuring that bus travel is accessible to everyone and are disappointed that Mrs Robertson’s journey was not satisfactory.

“Our conditions of carriage state that wheelchair spaces can be used by customers if not in use, and that walkways must be clear in order to meet safety standards.

“On this occasion, the dedicated space was in use and the walkway was obstructed, therefore our driver was not able to continue the journey until the walkway was cleared.

“Our drivers receive extensive customer service training, which specifically focuses on disability awareness.

“We take all feedback very seriously and continue to use this to improve our services.”

 

