4 Raith Rovers talking points as bogey team Airdrie end 16-game unbeaten run amidst Ross Millen red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Raith Rovers talking points as bogey team Airdrie end 16-game unbeaten run amidst Ross Millen red card

The Stark's Park side's last defeat had been against Airdrie back in September.

A picture of the Raith Rovers FC crest at their Stark's Park ground.
Raith Rovers Football Club. Image: Raith Rovers
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers remain three points ahead at the summit of the SPFL Championship but crashed to a dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

It was just a second league loss of the season – but also a second against the Diamonds away from home.

Nikolay Todorov’s 24th-minute header was the difference as the Stark’s Park side failed to hit the standards they have set this term.

Off the pitch, teenage fan Kieren Ross was afforded VIP treatment after he was attacked in the wake of the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.

Temporary blip or longer form slump?

Raith deserve huge credit for getting into the new year before suffering just a second Championship loss of an impressive campaign.

With their Fife derby victory over Dunfermline on January 2, Rovers took this season’s points tally (44) beyond what they earned in the whole of last term (43).

Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers celebrate the winning goal in their recent Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Unfortunately, the high of the East End Park triumph was followed by the immediate low of a defeat to Airdrie to bring to an end a 16-game unbeaten run.

Remarkably, it was also the first time Ian Murray’s side have failed to win on the road in 10 away games in all competitions since they last lost to the Diamonds.

With all that success has come rising expectations.

So when defeats do come they hit hard.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Saturday may have been a first loss in 17 matches dating back to September, but it also means they have only won once in their last four outings.

Since the seismic 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice in mid-December, there have been two draws, a win and a loss.

Murray has always warned of bumps in the road.

And, despite the fillip of a fourth consecutive derby triumph, this now appears to be one of those.

With a home clash against joint-bottom Queen’s Park on Saturday, it also feels like an important week as Rovers bid to smooth out the bump with a return to winning ways.

Something about Airdrie

Raith have taken just one point from a possible nine against Airdrie this season and have suffered their only two league defeats against the Diamonds.

It seems no coincidence that their biggest struggles have come against the team formerly managed by Ian Murray.

And the team that Dylan Easton and Callum Smith both played for.

With just one goal scored in the three games against the Lanarkshire outfit, there has certainly been a sense that Rovers have been nullified in attack.

Has the knowledge in the Airdrie ranks of how Murray likes to approach games and piece patterns of play together helped them?

Have individuals been more able to stifle well-kent opponents when facing them one on one?

Saturday was one of Easton’s poorest performances of the campaign, whilst Smith struggled up against his former team-mates.

Raith will be happy they have only one more fixture to fulfil against the Diamonds.

No late show this time

Murray has previously talked of a palpable sense of disappointment when Raith have failed to pull off the remarkable last-gasp comebacks that have become their trademark this season.

They have pulled it off so many times it has almost become expected of them.

On Saturday, there was never really a feeling they would rediscover their scoring touch before the final whistle eventually blew after a lengthy injury-time.

On previous occasions, there has been a growing swell of pressure and momentum that has finally paid off.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates one of his three goals for Raith Rovers against Ayr United last month. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan completed another Raith Rovers comeback with a hat-trick against Ayr United last month. Image: SNS.

At the Excelsior Stadium, Rovers continued to prove toothless in attack right to the end.

Instead, they conceded needless free-kicks and avoidable corners that helped Airdrie break up the play and run the clock down.

It was a game of few goalmouth opportunities – both teams had just eight efforts at goal, with Raith hitting the target only three times and Airdrie one more.

Sometimes things don’t click going forward and, for the Stark’s Park men, Saturday was definitely one of those occasions.

As time ticked away, it felt increasingly desperate in search of a late leveller rather than convincing and confident.

Discipline is key

Raith clearly have a strong squad this season, results are the proof of that.

However, it is definitely not a large one.

Just 16 players have appearances in double figures and only 13 have over 20 outings to their name in a campaign that will reach its 30th game in all competitions against Queen’s Park this weekend.

Right-back Ross Millen in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers right-back Ross Millen allowed his frustration to overflow at the full-time whistle against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Right-back Ross Millen played in his 17th Championship match – out of a possible 20 – this term on Saturday against Airdrie.

But he will have to wait for this 18th after the red mist descended following the full-time whistle against the Diamonds.

Apparently enraged by the actions of Mason Hancock, he ignored warnings from referee Dan MacFarlane and was eventually shown a straight red card.

The 29-year-old has already racked up seven bookings and was banned (after the sixth) for the trip to Inverness just a month ago.

Saturday was an avoidable loss of discipline after an already costly defeat.

Shaun Byrne also served a cumulative suspension against Arbroath recently and was missed in the 2-2 draw.

With a tight squad, Ian Murray could do without unnecessarily missing players when it comes to what he hopes will be a title run-in.

More from Football

Disappointed Dundee United players trudge off at full-time against Morton
4 Dundee United talking points: The 50% stat that must improve and Jim Goodwin's…
Chris Hamilton has captained Dunfermline in recent times. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton reveals Dunfermline stars 'had words' and explains why Pars 'will always have…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin approaches referee Iain Sneddon
Jim Goodwin makes VAR penalty claim after 'incredible' decision as Dundee United boss slams…
3
Raith Rovers assistant manager Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers No.2 Colin Cameron reacts to Airdrie defeat as Kirkcaldy men cling to…
Morton players and staff celebrate a fine triumph at Dundee United
Dundee United 2-3 Morton: Perfect George Oakley hat-trick stuns Tangerines as Craig Sibbald sees…
2
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers: Star man, player ratings and match report as the Stark's…
Dundee United stopper Ruairidh Adams
Dundee United goalkeeper departs Tannadice on loan
Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews University training base
Jordan Tillson targets long-term Dundee United stay thanks to 'big club' expectations
Dundee head of girls pathway Micheil Russell Smith in coaching action. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee want to 'kick on' with plans for women's team as key factors revealed
2
Innes Murray (left) and Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre. Image: Arbroath FC
Arbroath recruit Innes Murray on 18 months of graft behind overnight step up from…