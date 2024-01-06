Raith Rovers No.2 Colin Cameron reacts to Airdrie defeat as Kirkcaldy men cling to top spot in the Championship despite loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers No.2 Colin Cameron reacts to Airdrie defeat as Kirkcaldy men cling to top spot in the Championship despite loss

Both of Raith's two league defeats this season have come away to Airdrie.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers assistant manager Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers assistant manager Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.

Colin Cameron has urged Raith Rovers to spark another long unbeaten run – just like they did the last time they lost to Airdrie.

The Stark’s Park number two has confessed the Diamonds appear to be Rovers’ bogey team this season after they succumbed to a second 1-0 defeat to the Lanarkshire men away from home.

In the meeting between the teams in Kirkcaldy in November, Raith could only manage a 1-1 draw.

This was a missed opportunity for Ian Murray’s side, who could not take advantage of the fact title rivals Dundee United also crashed to a surprising loss.

Raith Rovers assistant Colin Cameron with manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers assistant Colin Cameron (left) with manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

But the one positive is they remain three points ahead at the top of the Championship.

Cameron said: “I’m disappointed. We just have to look at ourselves. We came here earlier in the season and lost 1-0 and we’ve done it again.

“It doesn’t help [that United lost], because it’s always about what we do.

“Fans and others will say it’s a chance missed to extend the lead.

“But we’re just disappointed to lose a game of football that we’d have had a good chance of winning if we played to our level.

Bogey team

“It just so happens they’ve got the sort of Indian sign over us and we’ve only picked up one of nine points against them.

“The last time we got beat here, we dusted ourselves down and got back on it as quickly as possible. We put together a run of 16 games unbeaten.

“So hopefully we can do the same again.”

After shrugging off back-to-back draws against Ayr United and Arbroath with a stirring Fife derby win over Dunfermline, Rovers were out of sorts against Airdrie.

Even the introduction of fresh attacking threats – in Aidan Connolly, Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton – with half an hour to go failed to bring Raith to life enough to spark a comeback.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton holds his head in his hands Image: SNS.
The introduction of Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton failed to spark an equaliser. Image: SNS.

Cameron added: “We weren’t anywhere near standards set this season. You can’t afford to drop it five or ten per cent because this league won’t allow you to win games.

“There was no urgency to us, no quality. When we’re at it, you see us playing flowing football and creating chances.

‘I can’t even recall us actually having a shot on target, which is not us. We never really strung passes together to get in behind them.

“We huffed and puffed to be truthful. I don’t think their keeper really had a save to make.

“Andy McNeil had a really good save in the first-half. Other than that there weren’t any real clear-cut chances for either team.

‘Go again’

“Listen, we’ll dust ourselves down. We’ll get a full week of training and go again against Queens Park.”

Raith’s misery was compounded when defender Ross Millen was red-carded after the full-time whistle, apparently for dissent.

Cameron said: “Emotions. It’s a passionate game and boys want to win.

“I didn’t see what happened with the red card but we’ll just have to deal with that.

“It gives others an opportunity to step in and stake a claim.”

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin approaches referee Iain Sneddon
Jim Goodwin makes VAR penalty claim after 'incredible' decision as Dundee United boss slams…
Morton players and staff celebrate a fine triumph at Dundee United
Dundee United 2-3 Morton: Perfect George Oakley hat-trick stuns Tangerines as Craig Sibbald sees…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers: Star man, player ratings and match report as the Stark's…
Dundee United stopper Ruairidh Adams
Dundee United goalkeeper departs Tannadice on loan
Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews University training base
Jordan Tillson targets long-term Dundee United stay thanks to 'big club' expectations
Dundee head of girls pathway Micheil Russell Smith in coaching action. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee want to 'kick on' with plans for women's team as key factors revealed
Innes Murray (left) and Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre. Image: Arbroath FC
Arbroath recruit Innes Murray on 18 months of graft behind overnight step up from…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake spares only three Dunfermline stars after disappointing defeat to Queen's Park
Ruari Paton opened the scoring for Queen's Park versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Queen's Park 2-1 Dunfermline: Walking-wounded Pars defeated at Hampden
Kieren Ross with the squad at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X
Raith Rovers fan attacked after Fife derby meets Stark's Park heroes