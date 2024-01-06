Raith Rovers No.2 Colin Cameron reacts to Airdrie defeat as Kirkcaldy men cling to top spot in the Championship despite loss

Colin Cameron has urged Raith Rovers to spark another long unbeaten run – just like they did the last time they lost to Airdrie.

The Stark’s Park number two has confessed the Diamonds appear to be Rovers’ bogey team this season after they succumbed to a second 1-0 defeat to the Lanarkshire men away from home.

In the meeting between the teams in Kirkcaldy in November, Raith could only manage a 1-1 draw.

This was a missed opportunity for Ian Murray’s side, who could not take advantage of the fact title rivals Dundee United also crashed to a surprising loss.

But the one positive is they remain three points ahead at the top of the Championship.

Cameron said: “I’m disappointed. We just have to look at ourselves. We came here earlier in the season and lost 1-0 and we’ve done it again.

“It doesn’t help [that United lost], because it’s always about what we do.

“Fans and others will say it’s a chance missed to extend the lead.

“But we’re just disappointed to lose a game of football that we’d have had a good chance of winning if we played to our level.

Bogey team

“It just so happens they’ve got the sort of Indian sign over us and we’ve only picked up one of nine points against them.

“The last time we got beat here, we dusted ourselves down and got back on it as quickly as possible. We put together a run of 16 games unbeaten.

“So hopefully we can do the same again.”

After shrugging off back-to-back draws against Ayr United and Arbroath with a stirring Fife derby win over Dunfermline, Rovers were out of sorts against Airdrie.

Even the introduction of fresh attacking threats – in Aidan Connolly, Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton – with half an hour to go failed to bring Raith to life enough to spark a comeback.

Cameron added: “We weren’t anywhere near standards set this season. You can’t afford to drop it five or ten per cent because this league won’t allow you to win games.

“There was no urgency to us, no quality. When we’re at it, you see us playing flowing football and creating chances.

‘I can’t even recall us actually having a shot on target, which is not us. We never really strung passes together to get in behind them.

“We huffed and puffed to be truthful. I don’t think their keeper really had a save to make.

“Andy McNeil had a really good save in the first-half. Other than that there weren’t any real clear-cut chances for either team.

‘Go again’

“Listen, we’ll dust ourselves down. We’ll get a full week of training and go again against Queens Park.”

Raith’s misery was compounded when defender Ross Millen was red-carded after the full-time whistle, apparently for dissent.

Cameron said: “Emotions. It’s a passionate game and boys want to win.

“I didn’t see what happened with the red card but we’ll just have to deal with that.

“It gives others an opportunity to step in and stake a claim.”