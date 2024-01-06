Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers: Star man, player ratings and match report as the Stark’s Park side stay top of the Championship despite defeat

Lightning struck twice for Raith Rovers as they succumbed to their second league defeat of the season against Airdrie.

A first-half header from former Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov ended Raith’s 16-game unbeaten run in miserable fashion.

It was a repeat of the scoreline that inflicted their only previously loss of the Championship campaign back in September.

The Stark’s Park side, who had Ross Millen red carded after the full-time whistle, failed to rise to the occasion on the pitch after winning widespread praise for their reaction to the attack on fan Kieren Ross.

The teenager had met the players at Friday’s training session and joined them on the bus to Airdrie but the extra motivation did not pay off for Ian Murray’s below-par side.

However, they were handed a let-off after Dundee United’s loss at home to Morton left them still three points clear at the top of the SPFL Championship.

Changes for Raith

The most eye-catching change for Rovers was the absence from the starting line-up of goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

The Pole had been praised by manager Ian Murray for playing through the pain barrier in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline.

But his troublesome thigh strain had failed to recover in time and Andy McNeil, recalled from his loan spell at Edinburgh City, started between the sticks.

Striker Callum Smith came in for Jack Hamilton up front against his old team in Raith’s other alteration.

In defence, Dan O’Reilly was playing the last game of his current short-term deal.

Rovers struggle

Raith began strongly and Lewis Vaughan was denied by Airdrie keeper Josh Rae at his near post in the eighth minute after a mistake from Craig Watson.

But the fast start very quickly tailed off and Airdrie made the breakthrough in the 24th minute.

Todorov had been brilliantly denied by McNeil with a first-class diving save 16 minutes in as the Diamonds cut through the exposed Rovers rearguard after a mistake by Vaughan.

But there was nothing McNeil could do to prevent the opening goal.

Josh Mullin missed an opportunity to head clear and Mason Hancock whipped in a superb cross from the left.

Todorov powered in a trademark header that found the net via the post for his third goal in three games.

Second-half improvements

Raith were better after the interval but not good enough to prevent boss Murray from making wholesale changes just after the hour mark.

A triple substitution was planned, but that turned into four alterations when Euan Murray went off injured.

Mis-firing attackers Lewis Vaughan, Josh Mullin and Dylan Easton also made way, with Ross Matthews, Aidan Connolly, Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton being introduced.

There was an injection of impetus but still a lack of quality in the Kirkcaldy outfit in the final third.

Late comebacks have been their trademark this season but increasingly there was a sense of desperation in the visiting ranks as time ticked away.

They failed to make a single clear-cut chance and their misery was compounded when Millen was sent-off after the final whistle for apparent dissent.

Star Man: Dan O’Reilly

The Irishman was solid in defence and tidy on the ball in the final game of his current contract.

A new deal should transpire in the coming days and this performance was another indication of his importance to Raith.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-4-1-1): McNeil 7; Millen 5, O’Reilly 7, Murray 6 (Matthews 63 4), Dick 6 (McGill 80 3); Mullin 5 (Connolly 63 4), Brown 7, Byrne 6, Vaughan 5 (Gullan 63 4); Easton 5 (Hamilton 63 4); Smith 6. Subs not used: Thomson, Corr, Hannah, Masson. Sent-off: Millen. Booked: Mullin, Easton, Matthews, O’Reilly.

Referee: Dan McFarlane.

Attendance: 2,118.