Raith goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski hailed for playing through pain barrier in Fife derby win over Dunfermline

The Stark's Park No.1 was restricted by a thigh injury in the 2-1 victory at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps his hands. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Kevin Dabrowski has won praise for playing through the pain barrier to help Raith Rovers to a fourth straight Fife derby triumph.

The Stark’s Park goalkeeper survived a fitness test on Tuesday morning ahead of the 2-1 win over Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

He wore heavy strapping on his right thigh to protect an issue that has been bothering him in recent weeks.

It left the former Hibernian youngster unable to take goal-kicks and he used his weaker left boot for any clearances he did make.

Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with his Raith Rovers team-mates after their 2-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Kevin Dabrowski (centre, orange strip) celebrates after Raith Rovers’ 2-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

With the ball in his hands he favoured an overarm throw – which could clear the halfway line – instead of kicking the ball.

And Rovers manager Ian Murray has hailed the Pole for being adamant he could play against the Pars.

He said: “Kev’s been struggling for a couple of weeks, to be honest, and after the [Arbroath] game on Saturday it got a little bit worse.

“He had a fitness test on the morning of Tuesday’s game and he said he could get through the game for us.

“We knew he was going to limited, in terms of kicking from his hands and with the ball at his feet.

Adamant

“So, we tried not to give him the ball back. But there are times in the game where you have to go back to the goalie.

“He handled it really well.

“It’s a situation that Kevin’s not been in before – going into a really tough away derby and not 100 per cent fit.

“But he was adamant he was going to play.

“It’s brilliant to have characters like that in the team.”

Raith Rovers goalkeeper raises his fist as he is embraced by team-mate Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.
Kevin Dabrowski (left) has become a fans’ favourite at Raith Rovers with his performances this season. Image: SNS.

Although Dabrowski’s kicking was affected, and he was beaten down low by Ben Summers’ first-half equaliser, the 25-year-old contributed to a vital victory.

Murray added: “He’s backed it up with a couple of really, really good saves. That’s Kevin.

“He had a wee mistake against Ayr United, but show me a goalie who doesn’t.

“And he’s responded, like the rest of the boys have, in really good fashion.”

Meanwhile, Murray was thrilled to see Ross Matthews make his first appearance since November 5 last year.

The midfielder was a late replacement for skipper Scott Brown against Dunfermline as he made his long-awaited comeback after foot and ankle problems.

‘Another huge positive’

The 27-year-old adds to Rovers’ central midfield options.

Murray commented: “Scotty was just getting tired and his calves were seizing up.

“And we were able to bring on Ross Matthews, which was another huge positive from the game.

“It was probably the ideal game for him, because there’s no time to think in derbies.

“And Ross looked fine, he looked like he was ready.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve got Shaun Byrne, Ross Matthews and Scott Brown. And there’s two slots maximum – and sometimes just one – for three players.

“The squad’s looking pretty strong.”

Conversation