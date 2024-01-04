James McPake: Dunfermline working very hard on new signings

Dunfermline are “working very hard” to bring in new players, according to manager James McPake.

Friday night’s match versus Queen’s Park will come too soon for any new additions but the club will be doing all they can either side of that.

Queen’s Park at Hampden are up next for Dunfermline who this week added Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen to their injury list, with Fisher requiring seven stitches below his eye after fracturing his nose.

Both picked up injuries in Tuesday’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

The absentee list already included key players like Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler and some others are playing through injuries.

James McPake: Dunfermline speaking to clubs

“We are speaking and we have been speaking but obviously these injuries certainly speed up everything that’s going on,” said McPake.

“We are working away but I don’t think there will be anything by tomorrow night.

“We are certainly working very hard to help the rest of the players out.

“I think the squad in general [needs some help], whether that’s one’s coming back when we get these ones assessed.

“Getting a bit of luck with them or an addition here or there as quickly or as sensibly as we can for the next batch of games coming.

“At the minute the full focus is on Friday night with the players that we have got available and that will more likely remain the case with that squad.

“If one or two can come into it as injuries free up, great. If not, we will go to Hampden and pick 11 players with a game plan to go out and try and get a positive result.

“Then, over the weekend, we will continue to keep working in time for next week.”

The Dunfermline manager added that the winter break currently in effect for Scottish Premiership clubs does make doing business around this time a little more difficult.

“Most of the Premiership teams are now off,” said McPake.

“I had the winter break when I was at Dundee as well and the first week is a great chance to clear up injuries, to have a break away from the place so most of the clubs have done that.

“That’s fair, but that certainly comes into it at this time – if you are trying to bring in anyone from the Premiership.”