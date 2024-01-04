James McPake: Dunfermline working very hard on new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake: Dunfermline working very hard on new signings

The Pars are carrying a number of injuries at the moment.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake has had no end of injuries this season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake has had no end of injuries this season. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are “working very hard” to bring in new players, according to manager James McPake.

Friday night’s match versus Queen’s Park will come too soon for any new additions but the club will be doing all they can either side of that.

Queen’s Park at Hampden are up next for Dunfermline who this week added Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen to their injury list, with Fisher requiring seven stitches below his eye after fracturing his nose.

Both picked up injuries in Tuesday’s Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher picked up a nasty facial injury. Image: SNS.

The absentee list already included key players like Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler and some others are playing through injuries.

James McPake: Dunfermline speaking to clubs

“We are speaking and we have been speaking but obviously these injuries certainly speed up everything that’s going on,” said McPake.

“We are working away but I don’t think there will be anything by tomorrow night.

“We are certainly working very hard to help the rest of the players out.

“I think the squad in general [needs some help], whether that’s one’s coming back when we get these ones assessed.

“Getting a bit of luck with them or an addition here or there as quickly or as sensibly as we can for the next batch of games coming.

“At the minute the full focus is on Friday night with the players that we have got available and that will more likely remain the case with that squad.

Dunfermline boss James McPake was speaking ahead of Friday’s trip to Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“If one or two can come into it as injuries free up, great. If not, we will go to Hampden and pick 11 players with a game plan to go out and try and get a positive result.

“Then, over the weekend, we will continue to keep working in time for next week.”

The Dunfermline manager added that the winter break currently in effect for Scottish Premiership clubs does make doing business around this time a little more difficult.

“Most of the  Premiership teams are now off,” said McPake.

“I had the winter break when I was at Dundee as well and the first week is a great chance to clear up injuries, to have a break away from the place so most of the clubs have done that.

“That’s fair, but that certainly comes into it at this time – if you are trying to bring in anyone from the Premiership.”

