Dundee golf driving range closed for at least a week due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

A Dundee golf driving range has shut for at least a week due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The facility at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club closed temporarily on Thursday.

Bosses at the golf club posted on Facebook to say: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the driving range will be closed for 7-10 days.

“Please check back on our Facebook page for further updates.”

Dundee Golf Centre – which had been involved in running the range and pro shop – previously announced that it would be leaving Ballumbie on March 1.

Ballumbie driving range closed as Dundee Golf Centre departs

However, that departure appears to have happened sooner.

In a now-deleted Facebook post on Thursday, Dundee Golf Centre confirmed it had ended its business relationship at Ballumbie and had left immediately.

In a previous post from December 5, Dundee Golf Centre said: “We have enjoyed our time running the driving range and pro shop over the past 18 months, but it has been agreed that the best outcome for both parties is to end our partnership.

“We will continue to operate as normal as possible over the next three months until our departure date.

“There will be some changes to the shop and range during this transition period, but we will do our best to ensure as little disruption as possible.”

The new-look, high-tech Ballumbie driving range only opened in April 2023 after a 17-month closure when the old facility was destroyed by Storm Arwen.