Dundee twins donate entire Snappy Shopper dash winnings to foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee twins donate entire Snappy Shopper dash winnings to foodbank

Watch David and Darren Bartley, 24, grab as much as they can in 60 seconds at Ardler's Premier store.

By Ben MacDonald

A pair of twin brothers have donated nearly £200 of goods to a Dundee foodbank after taking part in a supermarket sweep challenge.

Darren and David Barty, 24, were selected for Snappy Shopper’s snapper dash at the Premier store in Ardler on Wednesday.

The brothers had 60 seconds each to grab as many items as they could – apart from tobacco, alcohol and scratch cards – and place them in a basket.

After both runs, the brothers secured £121.89 worth of goods. They decided to spend their own money for more goods to donate.

Darren was first to take on the 60-second dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Downfield pair – who work for No Drip Roofing – said: “You had to comment on a Facebook post so we nominated each other.

“They then reached out and said that we were chosen to take part.”

David aims for goods to donate to the foodbank. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Darren’s partner’s grandad helps run the Fairfield Community Food Larder.

He said: “He doesn’t know anything about this, we’re just going to show up with the bags. He does a lot for unfortunate kids in the city.

“It’s a good feeling. You feel good when you give something back.

“You can be greedy and take it for yourself but we don’t need it. It’s going to benefit a lot of kids.”

Dundee twins donate supermarket dash prizes to foodbank

Sharing how he felt during the challenge, David said: “It was quick, I felt like it was 30 seconds rather than a minute.”

Darren continued: “It was nerve-wracking. You’re trying to get things that people will benefit from but you’re properly going for it and there wasn’t that much time.”

“I didn’t really know what I was planning on grabbing. In the back of my head all I had was tomato soup.

“The foodbank benefits from tinned food so I was aiming for that.”

Darren and David with Premier store manager Siva Poli. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Snappy Shopper representative Caitlin Johnston said: “This was a really special dash for us as it was our first in Dundee and that’s where Snappy was born.

“We had a lovely pair of twins come along and are donating all their goods to a foodbank. Snappy Shopper is going to donate some goods as well.

“They did a really good job and it’s great to have Snappy in Dundee, back in its hometown.”

More from Dundee

Patrick Michael Jones is wanted on prison recall. Image: Merseyside Police/DC Thomson
Hunt for man with links to Dundee wanted on prison recall in England
The former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Plans to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing withdrawn
8
Patricia Forbes owner Karen Charles
Iconic Broughty Ferry fashion boutique Patricia Forbes up for sale
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Hogmanay horror as Dundee knifeman 'lost the heid' and attacked mum
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All we know so far as Dundee drivers face a year…
5
Busy hospital staff
NHS Tayside apologises for failings in treatment of patient who died from blood clot
3
Colin Doig appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Esteemed Broughty Ferry architect chased child with meat cleaver
Low emissions dundee
All you need to know about the Dundee LEZ as £60 fines start in…
18
The incident happened on Dalkeith Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee dad, 36, taken to hospital after liquid thrown in his face during 'random'…
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre.
Dundee Overgate: No more £1 parking on Sundays and evenings as fees rise
2

Conversation