Dundee twins donate entire Snappy Shopper dash winnings to foodbank

A pair of twin brothers have donated nearly £200 of goods to a Dundee foodbank after taking part in a supermarket sweep challenge.

Darren and David Barty, 24, were selected for Snappy Shopper’s snapper dash at the Premier store in Ardler on Wednesday.

The brothers had 60 seconds each to grab as many items as they could – apart from tobacco, alcohol and scratch cards – and place them in a basket.

After both runs, the brothers secured £121.89 worth of goods. They decided to spend their own money for more goods to donate.

The Downfield pair – who work for No Drip Roofing – said: “You had to comment on a Facebook post so we nominated each other.

“They then reached out and said that we were chosen to take part.”

Darren’s partner’s grandad helps run the Fairfield Community Food Larder.

He said: “He doesn’t know anything about this, we’re just going to show up with the bags. He does a lot for unfortunate kids in the city.

“It’s a good feeling. You feel good when you give something back.

“You can be greedy and take it for yourself but we don’t need it. It’s going to benefit a lot of kids.”

Sharing how he felt during the challenge, David said: “It was quick, I felt like it was 30 seconds rather than a minute.”

Darren continued: “It was nerve-wracking. You’re trying to get things that people will benefit from but you’re properly going for it and there wasn’t that much time.”

“I didn’t really know what I was planning on grabbing. In the back of my head all I had was tomato soup.

“The foodbank benefits from tinned food so I was aiming for that.”

Snappy Shopper representative Caitlin Johnston said: “This was a really special dash for us as it was our first in Dundee and that’s where Snappy was born.

“We had a lovely pair of twins come along and are donating all their goods to a foodbank. Snappy Shopper is going to donate some goods as well.

“They did a really good job and it’s great to have Snappy in Dundee, back in its hometown.”