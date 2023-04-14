First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range – 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new high-tech golf driving range is opening in Dundee – 17 months after the old facility was destroyed in Storm Arwen.

Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie has been built after a £940,000 investment.

The facility offers 21 bays – and the state-of-the-art Toptracer technology allows golfers to analyse their shots and compete on virtual courses from around the world.

The centre had a soft opening on Friday before a full launch later this month.

The old wooden-framed driving range was torn apart in November 2021 during Storm Arwen, when 90mph winds hit the city.

It was midway through a £125,000 upgrade at the time.

It had initially been predicted the new centre would cost about £300,000 but the actual spend has been much higher – with £500,000 spent on the building and £440,000 on Toptracer.

Chris Nelson, retail manager at Dundee Golf Centre, said: “We are having a soft opening just to get any wrinkles out before our official opening later this month.

“We’re all really excited. The interest in the facility has just grown and grown as progress has gone on, so we are finally glad to get it complete and out there.

“We’ve had so many messages and phone calls since the damage happened.

“We’re looking forward to getting it open.”

Staff at the centre are asking golfers to show some patience as the new centre beds in.

Josh Anderson, head professional at Dundee Golf Centre, along with Glenrothes and Cowdenbeath golf clubs, said: “We’re asking the public to be patient due to the expected high demand.

“This is the first time we’ve run a facility like this and want to make sure we do it right.

“Having something like this is going to be amazing for Dundee.”

The Toptracer technology includes the chance to play venues like the Old Course in St Andrews.

How much does the Dundee driving range cost?

The prices for the new Dundee Golf Centre are:

25 balls – £3.50

50 balls – £5.50

100 balls – £8.50