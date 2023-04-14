Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fair’s in town for one more weekend in Dundee.

Horne’s Pleasure Fair, featuring carnival classics like the big wheel, dodgems and carousel, as well as an Ice Maze and the hair-raising Freak Out ride, has been lighting up Dundee’s Riverside Park for the last two weeks.

And this weekend, families and thrill-seekers have two more nights to soak up the carnival atmosphere.

Friday sees the fair open from 2-9pm, whereas on Saturday, the final night, punters can stay ’til late’.

Each ride in the fairground costs two tokens per person, with tickets priced at £1.50 each or 10 for £10.

For those who can’t make it along this weekend, the fair will return to Dundee, this time at Caird Park, on April 28.

For more information about prices, session times and rides available, please visit the Horne’s Pleasure Fairs Facebook page.