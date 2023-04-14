James McPake reveals jealousy towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys Breen injury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the stakes so high going into this weekend’s match, Dunfermline manager James McPake has experienced some jealousy while watching his charges prepare for Queen of the South.

The Doonhamers will travel north to KDM Group East End Park on Saturday hoping to spoil any title party the Pars have planned.

Dunfermline can secure the League One title with a win over Marvin Bartley’s men – or if Falkirk drop points in their match at home to Airdrie.

McPake welcomes the pressure of expectation: “That was [there on] Tuesday night as well,” he said.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Peterhead Full highlights later 🏁 pic.twitter.com/OEdEV17s3m — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) April 11, 2023

“We knew what was at stake in that game; we had to get three points and see what happened.

“This weekend we know it’s all in our hands. I’d much rather be in our position than anyone else in the league.

“You’re 90 minutes away, everything’s in your hands, and all it’s down to is you need to perform and you need to score more goals than the opposition.

“It’s a great time to play. It’s probably the week that I’m watching training jealous that I’m not a player … because what a great game to play in.”

Update on Rhys Breen injury

Craig Wighton looks likely to come back into the side after netting from the bench versus Peterhead and penning a new contract, which has “delighted” McPake.

One player who won’t make it is defender Rhys Breen who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The player will not require surgery following a scan on his hamstring tendon complaint.

He is now running but the club will take their time with his recovery.

Everyone else is fit for Queen of the South and “itching” to play.

Wrapping up the League One title on Saturday is far from a foregone conclusion, with a resurgent Queen of the South under March’s manager of the month.

Bartley’s side are unbeaten in their last six, winning five of those.

‘Can’t hide’ from occasion

“Marvin’s done a great job since he got it, which I’m not surprised about,” said McPake.

“He’s a very good coach, a really good person.

“I’ve got to know him, and I’m delighted that he is doing well, but I hope that changes on Saturday!

“We can’t hide away from the fact of just how important this game could be. Any team coming here, they up their game.

“Queens came here and took a point off us earlier in the season.

“We’ve been good in the games down there, but they’re on a good run of form.”