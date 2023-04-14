Ray McKinnon lifts promotion play-off talk ban as Forfar’s League Two survival status is confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has set a new goal of sealing a play-off spot in League Two after completing his survival objective.

McKinnon was appointed by Loons in November with the club rooted to the bottom on just eleven points.

There were grave fears they could become club 42 and follow Angus neighbours Brechin City into the Highland League.

McKinnon led Forfar on a stunning run of just one defeat in eleven games to propel them up the league.

McKinnon consistently refused to entertain any talk of promotion until they were completely safe, blanking play-off talk when they moved fourth two weeks ago.

But the ex-Dundee United boss is now urging his players to give their all for the cause in the final four games.

“I think the players can start to dream a little bit now,” said McKinnon, who takes his side to Elgin City on Saturday.

“The objective was always to stay up. I took on the job when they were in a precarious position at the bottom.

“My remit was clear – survival.

Ray McKinnon: Play-offs would be massive bonus

“We didn’t want to be club 42 and everything that comes with that. It was crucial we kept Forfar in the division.

“No club wants to fight a play-off to maintain their league status so it had to be the focus.

“That’s all we spoke about – achieving that objective of staying up and I didn’t want to change that until we were completely safe.

“But now that we are safe and in fourth then we have to go for it.

“It’s a very tough league but the aim has got to be to stay in that play-off spot and see where it takes us.

“If we don’t succeed then this year has been far from a failure. We had an objective of survival and have achieved that.

“Getting into the play-offs would be a massive bonus and testament to how well the players have responded to us since we came in.”