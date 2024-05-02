How Louis Moult put himself on Dundee United road to redemption by funding own surgery

Jim Goodwin has hailed the resilience and determination of Louis Moult after the Dundee United striker paid for career-saving surgery out of his own pocket.

Moult, 31, endured a run of nightmare campaigns due to serious knee and ankle injuries. He played just 24 games in the FOUR seasons preceding this one.

However, his resolve to get back to his best and silence the doubters never waned. So much so, that Moult put his money where his mouth was prior to arriving at Tannadice.

Without a club willing to cover the cost of a much-needed ankle operation, the former Motherwell striker dipped in to his own savings.

And it has paid dividends.

“Being out of contract is never easy; you lose that benefit of having a club that’s going to get you the best medical treatment,” said Goodwin.

“But he knew something wasn’t right – a specialist identified what the problem was – and he was comfortable enough paying for it himself.

“He had to, really. It’s hard to get anyone to sign you if you are injured coming into the club.

“It just shows you the type of character Louis is. He was willing to do anything to get back playing. He is still a young man and has plenty of time left, and this season will stand him in good stead.”

Goodwin and Moult endured similar ankle issues

Goodwin added: “I had a good conversation with him (before signing).

“He had a similar injury to me – one I had years ago at Scunthorpe – and when he explained it to me, it made sense.

“The last operation he had was a tidy-up, like one I had. So, I was confident enough after speaking to his. Our medical team believed, after doing their research, that they’d be able to keep him fit.”

Goodwin: Moult was a calculated risk

Goodwin has been richly rewarded for taking a punt on Moult, whose eye for goal and leadership qualities were never in doubt.

The only question was durability; one Moult has answered by featuring in 38 of a possible 43 games for United, scoring 19 times in the process.

Should he ripple the net against Partick Thistle on Friday, this will be the first 20-goal campaign of his career.

A nomination for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year was a fitting acknowledgment of a redemptive season in Tayside.

Goodwin continued: “Had Louis not had those types of injury, then he would have been out of our reach. It is simple as that. Clubs in the Premiership and maybe teams in England would have been all over him.

“He had spoken to other people within the game, and everybody always harped back to his lack of availability. So, it was a calculated risk on our part and, gladly, one that paid off.”