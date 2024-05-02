How Louis Moult put himself on Dundee United road to redemption by funding own surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Louis Moult put himself on Dundee United road to redemption by funding own surgery

Moult was determined that injury would not curtail his career.

Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice
Louis Moult has bagged 19 goals for Dundee United this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has hailed the resilience and determination of Louis Moult after the Dundee United striker paid for career-saving surgery out of his own pocket.

Moult, 31, endured a run of nightmare campaigns due to serious knee and ankle injuries. He played just 24 games in the FOUR seasons preceding this one.

However, his resolve to get back to his best and silence the doubters never waned. So much so, that Moult put his money where his mouth was prior to arriving at Tannadice.

Without a club willing to cover the cost of a much-needed ankle operation, the former Motherwell striker dipped in to his own savings.

And it has paid dividends.

Jim Goodwin, left, and striker Louis Moult.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is pleased with the return from striker Louis Moult. Image: SNS.

“Being out of contract is never easy; you lose that benefit of having a club that’s going to get you the best medical treatment,” said Goodwin.

“But he knew something wasn’t right – a specialist identified what the problem was – and he was comfortable enough paying for it himself.

“He had to, really. It’s hard to get anyone to sign you if you are injured coming into the club.

“It just shows you the type of character Louis is. He was willing to do anything to get back playing. He is still a young man and has plenty of time left, and this season will stand him in good stead.”

Goodwin and Moult endured similar ankle issues

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “I had a good conversation with him (before signing).

“He had a similar injury to me – one I had years ago at Scunthorpe – and when he explained it to me, it made sense.

“The last operation he had was a tidy-up, like one I had. So, I was confident enough after speaking to his. Our medical team believed, after doing their research, that they’d be able to keep him fit.”

Goodwin: Moult was a calculated risk

Goodwin has been richly rewarded for taking a punt on Moult, whose eye for goal and leadership qualities were never in doubt.

The only question was durability; one Moult has answered by featuring in 38 of a possible 43 games for United, scoring 19 times in the process.

Should he ripple the net against Partick Thistle on Friday, this will be the first 20-goal campaign of his career.

A nomination for PFA Scotland Championship player of the year was a fitting acknowledgment of a redemptive season in Tayside.

Louis Moult celebrates his stunning strike
Moult celebrates his stunning strike from the halfway line against Inverness. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “Had Louis not had those types of injury, then he would have been out of our reach. It is simple as that. Clubs in the Premiership and maybe teams in England would have been all over him.

“He had spoken to other people within the game, and everybody always harped back to his lack of availability. So, it was a calculated risk on our part and, gladly, one that paid off.”

Conversation