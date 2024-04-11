Louis Moult ‘happy and settled’ at Dundee United as Jim Goodwin is quizzed on striker’s future

Jim Goodwin insists conversations regarding Louis Moult’s Dundee United future can wait – but believes the in-form striker is “happy and settled” at Tannadice.

Moult, 32, is just two goals away from hitting the 20-mark for the first time in his professional career as he helps to fire the Tangerines ever closer to promotion.

He has rippled the net 10 times in his last 14 games – including a remarkable effort from the half-way line against Inverness – and claimed Championship player of the month for March.

In short, the former Motherwell hero has proved that there is plenty of petrol left in the tank after emerging from several years of horrific injury woes.

Moult is out of contract in the summer, but it would seem inconceivable that the Terrors will not seek to retain a proven Premiership marksman next term.

“I know Louis is really happy here, his family are settled,” said Goodwin.

“Hopefully, we can achieve what we want to achieve, and then we’ll have those conversations.

“Getting to twenty goals was the target for Louis and Tony Watt. It’s good to have those guys firing on all cylinders because we are a team who do create a lot of opportunities.

“Strikers need the confidence of scoring goals and, once they start putting the ball in the back of the net, the belief is there.

“Everything else flows from that.

“Their all-round game in the last few weeks has been excellent, they have been a real focal point for us.”

Shutouts

While thrilled with the efficacy of his attackers, Goodwin reckons United’s recent success has been built from the back.

After shipping four goals against Dunfermline and Inverness, the Tangerines have registered successive clean sheets.

“It has been a good couple of weeks but we’re not getting carried away,” added Goodwin. “We have to keep doing what we’re doing.

“The clean sheets have been massive because I’m always confident we’re a team who will score goals.”

Goodwin: Cappielow will be a battle

Meanwhile, Goodwin has predicted a “battle” at Cappielow.

The Terrors have an almighty incentive to claim all three points against Morton on Friday night following Raith Rovers’ 3-1 defeat against Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening.

United would move SEVEN points clear of their title rivals with a win, piling immense pressure on Rovers ahead of a testing home game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

But Goodwin is not allowing himself to look too far ahead; instead, focusing on an onerous challenge in the west.

“Morton are a different proposition to what we faced against Queens Park,” said the Irishman. “It will be a different style of play, they’re direct and physical.

“Every game we’ve played against them has been really difficult and this will be the same. It’ll be a real battle and we’ll have to rely on our senior players to help us get the job done.

“We managed to get the job done last time, winning 1-0 there. We expect a similarly tough, tight game this week.”