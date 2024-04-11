Louis Moult ‘happy and settled’ at Dundee United as Jim Goodwin is quizzed on striker’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Moult ‘happy and settled’ at Dundee United as Jim Goodwin is quizzed on striker’s future

Moult signed a one-year deal last summer.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and goalscorer Louis Moult
Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists conversations regarding Louis Moult’s Dundee United future can wait – but believes the in-form striker is “happy and settled” at Tannadice.

Moult, 32, is just two goals away from hitting the 20-mark for the first time in his professional career as he helps to fire the Tangerines ever closer to promotion.

He has rippled the net 10 times in his last 14 games – including a remarkable effort from the half-way line against Inverness – and claimed Championship player of the month for March.

In short, the former Motherwell hero has proved that there is plenty of petrol left in the tank after emerging from several years of horrific injury woes.

Moult is out of contract in the summer, but it would seem inconceivable that the Terrors will not seek to retain a proven Premiership marksman next term.

Tony Watt, right, embraces Louis Moult
The form of both Moult and Watt has delighted Goodwin. Image: SNS.

“I know Louis is really happy here, his family are settled,” said Goodwin.

“Hopefully, we can achieve what we want to achieve, and then we’ll have those conversations.

“Getting to twenty goals was the target for Louis and Tony Watt. It’s good to have those guys firing on all cylinders because we are a team who do create a lot of opportunities.

“Strikers need the confidence of scoring goals and, once they start putting the ball in the back of the net, the belief is there.

“Everything else flows from that.

“Their all-round game in the last few weeks has been excellent, they have been a real focal point for us.”

Shutouts

While thrilled with the efficacy of his attackers, Goodwin reckons United’s recent success has been built from the back.

After shipping four goals against Dunfermline and Inverness, the Tangerines have registered successive clean sheets.

Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team.
Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team. Image: SNS.

“It has been a good couple of weeks but we’re not getting carried away,” added Goodwin. “We have to keep doing what we’re doing.

“The clean sheets have been massive because I’m always confident we’re a team who will score goals.”

Goodwin: Cappielow will be a battle

Meanwhile, Goodwin has predicted a “battle” at Cappielow.

The Terrors have an almighty incentive to claim all three points against Morton on Friday night following Raith Rovers’ 3-1 defeat against Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening.

United would move SEVEN points clear of their title rivals with a win, piling immense pressure on Rovers ahead of a testing home game against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

But Goodwin is not allowing himself to look too far ahead; instead, focusing on an onerous challenge in the west.

Louis Moult celebrates the winning goal on Dundee United's last visit to Cappielow.
Louis Moult celebrates the winning goal on Dundee United’s last visit to Cappielow. Image: SNS

“Morton are a different proposition to what we faced against Queens Park,” said the Irishman. “It will be a different style of play, they’re direct and physical.

“Every game we’ve played against them has been really difficult and this will be the same. It’ll be a real battle and we’ll have to rely on our senior players to help us get the job done.

We managed to get the job done last time, winning 1-0 there. We expect a similarly tough, tight game this week.”

