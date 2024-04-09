EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham claims family bragging rights as Dundee United ace matches dad’s Hampden claim to fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ross Graham claims family bragging rights as Dundee United ace matches dad’s Hampden claim to fame

Graham scored his first goal since April 2022 at the weekend.

Ross Graham roars after finding the net for Dundee United
Ross Graham roars after finding the net for Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United ace Ross Graham has revealed that his Hampden header allowed him to reclaim the family bragging rights from his dad.

Ross Graham Sr has been able to dine out on his own strike at the national stadium for more than 20 years, having rippled the net for East Fife in a 2-1 win over Queen’s Park in 2003.

He also turned out for Angus outfits Arbroath and Montrose before hanging up his boots.

And Graham Jr followed in his old man’s footsteps on Saturday when his crashing header found the back of the net in United’s 5-0 hammering of the abject Spiders.

The towering jump to meet Miller Thomson’s corner-kick was only bettered by his celebratory leap in front of the United fans.

Ross Graham powers home a header against Queen's Park
Ross Graham powers home a header against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“I really enjoyed that one – the celebration was more for my dad,” Graham told Courier Sport.

“He scored at Hampden years ago, playing for East Fife against Queen’s Park. He’s always had that one up on me, saying, “I’ve scored at Hampden, and you haven’t.”

“So, I’m pretty happy to have equalled that!”

Ross Graham Sr (in black-and-goal) in action for East Fife in 2003
Ross Graham Sr (in black-and-goal) in action for East Fife in 2003. Image: SNS

He added: “I had played at Hampden before, when I was on loan at Elgin.

“That was about four years ago but it’s always nice going there – a good pitch, a top environment and you always know the United fans will be there in great numbers.”

Physical Tangerines

While not in the United side for his prowess in the final third, Graham admits he was particularly relieved to scratch a two-year itch in front of goal.

He last got his name on the score-sheet on April 2, earning Tam Courts’ Tangerines a very creditable 1-1 draw at Hibernian.

Ross Graham scores for Dundee United against Hibernian
The last time Graham found the net prior to Saturday, against Hibs two years ago. Image: SNS

“It was long overdue,” the 23-year-old smiled. “Whenever the big lads go up from the back for corners and set-plays, you always want to get on the end of things and help the team out.

“I always want to pitch in with goals and I was happy to do that at the weekend. We’ve got a physical team and when guys like Miller (Thomson) put the ball in good areas then we have three or four players able to attack it.”

Graham: I want to be a Dundee United leader

But Graham’s priority remains keeping the ball out of the Terrors’ net.

And, alongside the similarly youthful Sam McClelland, a new-look United centre-back pairing have racked up successive shut-outs against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park.

Right-back Thomson, meanwhile, is only 19. The Tangerines’ back-four had an average age of 22.75 on Saturday; only Inverness (22.2) fielded younger in the second tier.

As such, Graham – with 51 senior appearances under his belt – is embracing a leadership role that he has always coveted.

Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot. Image: SNS

“I’m 23 and I’ve played a lot of games already so far in my career,” he added. “I want to help the guys out who are younger than me; pass on that experience that I’ve gained so far.

“It’s positive that I’ve needed to take more leadership in the back-line without Holty (Kevin Holt) and Gall (Declan Gallagher). I know I’m one of the older ones in there, and what that means.

“I’ve always wanted to be vocal and a leader – and now it’s my time to show it.”

