Ross Graham shakes off Dundee United rookie tag as Jim Goodwin insists numbers say it all

Jim Goodwin insists Ross Graham has come of age for Dundee United.

Graham, 23, turned in an outstanding showing against Raith Rovers last weekend, deputising for the injured Kevin Holt with aplomb in a comfortable 2-0 triumph.

It was the academy graduate’s 18th outing of the campaign and 55th senior appearance for United – with 30 of those coming in the Premiership.

As such, Goodwin is adamant Graham’s dominant display should come as no surprise and reckons the former Scotland U/21 international should no longer be perceived as a promising youngster.

Rather, a reliable senior regular.

“Ross is not a young lad anymore,” said Goodwin.

“Sometimes, when you come through academies at clubs you are labelled with that “academy player” tag for a while. But Ross has played 30 games in the Premiership for Dundee United.

“He has played a hell of a lot of first-team football, overall, so there are no concerns with him.

“Ross has just been a little bit unlucky with how Kevin Holt has done on that left side at centre-half. But Ross had his opportunity again and he certainly grasped it along with Sam (McClelland).”

Discomfort

Goodwin confirmed that, as of Thursday afternoon, United were yet to receive the results from Declan Gallagher’s visit to a specialist this week, however the experienced defender will be absent for this weekend’s trip to Queen’s Park.

“Unfortunately, Declan is still in a lot of discomfort,” added Goodwin. “It is kind of back related and then into the groin area as well.

“So, it is very hard to put your finger on it.

“But Ross Graham and Sam McClelland did brilliantly on Saturday, and I am hoping for a similar level of performance from those guys.”