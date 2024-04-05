Ross Graham shakes off Dundee United rookie tag as Jim Goodwin insists numbers say it all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Graham shakes off Dundee United rookie tag as Jim Goodwin insists numbers say it all

Graham, 23, could be the senior partner in the heart of the Tangerines defence during the run-in.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham
Ross Graham has reemphasised his potential in recent weeks. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Ross Graham has come of age for Dundee United.

Graham, 23, turned in an outstanding showing against Raith Rovers last weekend, deputising for the injured Kevin Holt with aplomb in a comfortable 2-0 triumph.

It was the academy graduate’s 18th outing of the campaign and 55th senior appearance for United – with 30 of those coming in the Premiership.

As such, Goodwin is adamant Graham’s dominant display should come as no surprise and reckons the former Scotland U/21 international should no longer be perceived as a promising youngster.

Rather, a reliable senior regular.

Dundee united defender Ross Graham
Ross Graham is set to be a big player for Dundee United during the run-in. Image: SNS.

“Ross is not a young lad anymore,” said Goodwin.

“Sometimes, when you come through academies at clubs you are labelled with that “academy player” tag for a while. But Ross has played 30 games in the Premiership for Dundee United.

“He has played a hell of a lot of first-team football, overall, so there are no concerns with him.

“Ross has just been a little bit unlucky with how Kevin Holt has done on that left side at centre-half. But Ross had his opportunity again and he certainly grasped it along with Sam (McClelland).”

Discomfort

Goodwin confirmed that, as of Thursday afternoon, United were yet to receive the results from Declan Gallagher’s visit to a specialist this week, however the experienced defender will be absent for this weekend’s trip to Queen’s Park.

Sam McClelland and Liam Grimshaw playing alongside kids during the Dundee United Community Trust's Easter holiday camps
Liam Grimshaw, far right, and Sam McClelland, second from right, playing alongside kids during the Dundee United Community Trust Easter holiday sessions. Image: DC Thomson / Craig Cairns

Unfortunately, Declan is still in a lot of discomfort,” added Goodwin. “It is kind of back related and then into the groin area as well.

“So, it is very hard to put your finger on it.

But Ross Graham and Sam McClelland did brilliantly on Saturday, and I am hoping for a similar level of performance from those guys.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaking to the media at Foundation Park.
Jim Goodwin: Watch as Dundee United boss explains why stars played it cool in…
5
Adam Carnwath on his Dundee United debut.
Dundee United starlet set for new contract following horror injury as Jim Goodwin vows…
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes…
29
Dundee United coach Dave Bowman
Dave Bowman SFA ban dubbed 'excessive' as Tannadice hero is assured of major role…
8
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Declan Gallagher injury sweat for Dundee United as Tannadice ace is referred to specialist
5
Sam McClelland strides out from the back for Dundee United
Sam McClelland determined to keep Dundee United jersey as on-loan St Johnstone man bids…
Louis Moult lapped up the win
LEE WILKIE: Big players stepped up for Dundee United against Raith Rovers as bottle…
Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle after celebrating Dundee United's opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers ban fan who threw glass bottle at Dundee United stars as two…
Dave Bowman is dismissed during a disappointing fixture against Airdrie
Dundee United hero Dave Bowman hit with SFA ban following THIRD red card
Tony Watt warms up ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Tony Watt sounds Dundee United title warning as Tangerines 'take shackles off'

Conversation