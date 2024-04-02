Declan Gallagher injury sweat for Dundee United as Tannadice ace is referred to specialist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Declan Gallagher injury sweat for Dundee United as Tannadice ace is referred to specialist

United will plot a course of action for Gallagher's recovery later this week.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher. Image: SNS

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher will visit a specialist on Wednesday as he struggles with a persistent groin issue.

The Scotland international missed the Tangerines’ 2-0 win over Raith Rovers on Saturday, with Sam McClelland deputising with aplomb alongside Ross Graham.

And the Tannadice outfit will take expert advice regarding the best course of action with Gallagher’s recovery, with Goodwin acknowledging that the player was in “a lot of discomfort”.

Gallagher underwent surgery to repair a groin issue in January and, while that operation was a success, the latest set-back is in the same area.

Jim Goodwin, left, welcomes Declan Gallagher to Tannadice earlier this season
Goodwin, left, welcomes Gallagher to Tannadice earlier this season. Image: SNS

“Gall is going to see a specialist on Wednesday, so we’ll see what the outcome of that is,” said Goodwin.

“It’s a bit of a strange one. He’s had the (groin) surgery and the injury is repaired, so hopefully there’s nothing too sinister there.

“It’s still in that area. They’ve repaired the groin, but it’s a hernia-type injury which is something that can happen to senior players – a wear-and-tear issue. It’s grumbling away, and we need it to be right.

“There are a lot of players who can get by at 70% or 80%, but Gall is feeling 50/50 at the moment and it’s giving him a lot of discomfort.”

Kevin Holt’s season could be over

Meanwhile, Kevin Holt faces a race against time to play any part in United’s Championship title run-in.

A scan on the knee injury he sustained against Inverness a fortnight ago has confirmed ligament damage, albeit less severe than Tannadice medical chiefs initially feared.

“He has some ligament damage and it’ll be touch-and-go whether we see Kev before the end of the season,” continued Goodwin.

“It’s not as bad as we first feared and it doesn’t look like it’ll require surgery, which is great news. It’s just a matter of how long the healing process will take.

“We’ll push him as much as possible. But as I say: touch-and-go.”

Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Kevin Holt has played a huge part in United’s title push. Image: SNS

Holt is among a swathe of players out of contract this summer and Goodwin has been clear that no extensions can be offered until the club knows what division it will be in next term.

Nevertheless, Holt will be well looked after regardless of what his future holds.

“We’ll see him right, absolutely,” added Goodwin. “I think he’s probably been the most consistent centre-half in the league.”

Graham and McClelland deserve to keep jerseys

Nevertheless, it now appears likely that the more youthful duo of McClelland and Graham will be charged with playing a major role in ensuring the Tangerines get over the line.

Dundee United's Sam McClelland takes no prisoners winning a high ball.
McClelland takes no prisoners winning a high ball. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC.

He added: “We are lucky that we have players like Sam McClelland and Ross Graham ready to step in, and both of those guys were outstanding against Raith Rovers.

“They deserve to keep their jerseys regardless of anything else.”

More from Dundee United

Sam McClelland strides out from the back for Dundee United
Sam McClelland determined to keep Dundee United jersey as on-loan St Johnstone man bids…
Louis Moult lapped up the win
LEE WILKIE: Big players stepped up for Dundee United against Raith Rovers as bottle…
Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle after celebrating Dundee United's opening goal against Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers ban fan who threw glass bottle at Dundee United stars as two…
Dave Bowman is dismissed during a disappointing fixture against Airdrie
Dundee United hero Dave Bowman hit with SFA ban following THIRD red card
Tony Watt warms up ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Tony Watt sounds Dundee United title warning as Tangerines 'take shackles off'
Watt retrieves the bottle from the Tannadice turf.
Tony Watt slams ‘unacceptable’ conduct after glass bottle aimed at Dundee United stars during…
3
Tony Watt hands a bottle to match referee Nick Walsh
Raith Rovers launch investigation after missiles including glass bottle aimed at Dundee United players
The Dundee United singing section at Tannadice
5 Dundee United talking points: 10,000-plus hoodoo smashed as standard is set for Championship…
9
Jim Goodwin salutes a 10,000+ crowd at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin hails 'exceptional' Dundee United duo as Tannadice boss reveals previous Sam McClelland…
10
Tony Watt laps up the win for Dundee United
Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers: Tony Watt and Louis Moult fire Tangerines closer to…
8

Conversation