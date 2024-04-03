Who were High Constables guarding Perth Museum – and where were the women?

They wear top hats. They formed a dapper guard of honour around the new Perth Museum during Saturday’s opening parade.

And if you look very closely at the photos, you might even spot a lone woman among their ranks.

Who are the Society of High Constables of Perth? And why was this 194-year-old police force centre stage for the latest milestone in the city’s history?

Sandy Scrimgeour, the group’s current moderator, says there’s been a flurry of interest in the High Constables since their appearance at Perth Museum.

And the big question on most people’s lips is “Is this a big boys’ club?”

Not at all, says Sandy.

Linda Hill, the former boss of Murrays bakery in Perth, took her place among the men on Saturday.

She was the first woman to be admitted to the High Constables of Perth in 2022, although the decision was made in September 2018.

At that time, there was a waiting list of 16 people. And it was decided that letting women jump the queue would be patronising to them, never mind unfair to the men.

It took four years for Linda to rise to the top.

But she has since been joined by three more women, meaning they now make up 4% of the High Constables of Perth.

And while the others haven’t had time to get their ceremonial outfits organised, it’s hoped they’ll join the ranks the next time duty calls.

Perth High Constables moving with times

That’s not the only way the organisation is changing, says Sandy.

“We want to recruit more people from other ethnic backgrounds and diversify in other ways,” he said.

“You have to be nominated by another high constable to join.

“So if people are interested we’d really like to hear from them.”

Nor is Sandy at home to accusations that the High Constables of Perth are an elitist bunch.

“I sometimes hear people criticising us for being too middle-class,” he said.

“But that’s unfair.

“I was in the police. There’s nothing middle class about that. There’s nothing middle class about working in a bakery like Linda.

“We are just a group of people who want to uphold Perth’s traditions and take a pride in Perth.”

Still a force to be reckoned with

The High Constables of Perth were formed in 1830 as a precursor to the police force we recognise today.

Their last policing job was in 1843, when they helped to quell a riot that broke out between Perth locals and soldiers stationed at the city’s barracks.

Today their role is ceremonial – royal visits, remembrance parades and other big occasions.

The High Constables were there for the proclamation of the accession of King Charles in Perth in 2022, and his mother 70 years before.

They attended the opening of Perth Royal Infirmary in 1914.

And they have been there when the Freedom of the City was bestowed on everyone from Winston Churchill to the Scottish women’s Olympic curling gold medal team.

The Perth group is one of four left in Scotland, and the only one outside Edinburgh.

There are 100 members at any one time. And the last member to be admitted was another woman – journalist and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance stalwart Maureen Young.

High Constables here to ‘big up’ Perth

A strategic review is currently under way to find out how else the High Constables of Perth might adapt in order to stay fit for purpose in the 21st Century.

And Sandy insists members are excited about what they can do for Perth in the future.

“I see people comparing us to the masons, and saying we’re secretive. But that’s not what we’re about,” he said.

“We may not be the most high-profile organisation. But that doesn’t mean we’re secretive. We are simply here to ‘big up’ the city of Perth in any way we can.”

To find out more visit the Society of High Constables of Perth website, or follow them on Facebook.