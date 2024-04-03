Who were High Constables guarding Perth Museum – and where were the women?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Who were High Constables guarding Perth Museum – and where were the women?

The official opening of the new museum was the latest in a long line of duties for the Society of High Constables of Perth.

By Morag Lindsay
Society of High Constables of Perth standing guard outside Perth Museum, with one woman among their ranks
The Society of High Constables of Perth brought a touch of tradition to the museum opening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They wear top hats. They formed a dapper guard of honour around the new Perth Museum during Saturday’s opening parade.

And if you look very closely at the photos, you might even spot a lone woman among their ranks.

Who are the Society of High Constables of Perth? And why was this 194-year-old police force centre stage for the latest milestone in the city’s history?

Sandy Scrimgeour, the group’s current moderator, says there’s been a flurry of interest in the High Constables since their appearance at Perth Museum.

And the big question on most people’s lips is “Is this a big boys’ club?”

Not at all, says Sandy.

High Constables of Perth in ceremonial dress suits and top hats walking behind provost Xander McDade at opening of Perth Museum
Sandy with fellow High Constables at the opening of Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Linda Hill, the former boss of Murrays bakery in Perth, took her place among the men on Saturday.

She was the first woman to be admitted to the High Constables of Perth in 2022, although the decision was made in September 2018.

At that time, there was a waiting list of 16 people. And it was decided that letting women jump the queue would be patronising to them, never mind unfair to the men.

It took four years for Linda to rise to the top.

But she has since been joined by three more women, meaning they now make up 4% of the High Constables of Perth.

Linda Hill inside Murray's bakers holding big tray of pies
Linda Hill of Murrays bakers was the first woman to join the High Constables of Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And while the others haven’t had time to get their ceremonial outfits organised, it’s hoped they’ll join the ranks the next time duty calls.

Perth High Constables moving with times

That’s not the only way the organisation is changing, says Sandy.

“We want to recruit more people from other ethnic backgrounds and diversify in other ways,” he said.

“You have to be nominated by another high constable to join.

“So if people are interested we’d really like to hear from them.”

Nor is Sandy at home to accusations that the High Constables of Perth are an elitist bunch.

Sandy Scrimgeour walking on Perth Street with others in High Constables outfit of top hat and dress uniform
Sandy, left, with fellow High Constables of Perth making their way to the museum. Image: Supplied.

“I sometimes hear people criticising us for being too middle-class,” he said.

“But that’s unfair.

“I was in the police. There’s nothing middle class about that. There’s nothing middle class about working in a bakery like Linda.

“We are just a group of people who want to uphold Perth’s traditions and take a pride in Perth.”

Still a force to be reckoned with

The High Constables of Perth were formed in 1830 as a precursor to the police force we recognise today.

Their last policing job was in 1843, when they helped to quell a riot that broke out between Perth locals and soldiers stationed at the city’s barracks.

High Constables of Perth with other dignitaries carrying poppy wreaths at remembrance service
Remembrance events are an important function for the Society of High Constables of Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Today their role is ceremonial – royal visits, remembrance parades and other big occasions.

The High Constables were there for the proclamation of the accession of King Charles in Perth in 2022, and his mother 70 years before.

They attended the opening of Perth Royal Infirmary in 1914.

And they have been there when the Freedom of the City was bestowed on everyone from Winston Churchill to the Scottish women’s Olympic curling gold medal team.

The Perth group is one of four left in Scotland, and the only one outside Edinburgh.

The Society of High Constables of the City of Perth parading in 2015.

There are 100 members at any one time. And the last member to be admitted was another woman – journalist and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance stalwart Maureen Young.

High Constables here to ‘big up’ Perth

A strategic review is currently under way to find out how else the High Constables of Perth might adapt in order to stay fit for purpose in the 21st Century.

And Sandy insists members are excited about what they can do for Perth in the future.

“I see people comparing us to the masons, and saying we’re secretive. But that’s not what we’re about,” he said.

“We may not be the most high-profile organisation. But that doesn’t mean we’re secretive. We are simply here to ‘big up’ the city of Perth in any way we can.”

To find out more visit the Society of High Constables of Perth website, or follow them on Facebook.

