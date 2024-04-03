New St Andrews golf resort plans ‘a nightmare scenario’ for neighbours

New plans for a multi-million-pound golf resort on the outskirts of St Andrews will be submitted in July.

However, the ambitious Feddinch proposal is already attracting opposition from nearby residents months before the planning application is lodged.

International firm Alvarez and Marsal have scrapped the original plans for the site, bought for £7m from Dundee United chief Mark Ogren last year.

And designs now include a clubhouse, lodge and six two-storey cottages – to be built in front of the homes on the site’s fringe.

If approved, the resort could be up and running within three years.

However, one resident said: “There is little doubt most residents support the development of a residential golf facility at Feddinch.

“But putting the new buildings so close to the houses is a nightmare scenario.

“It is hoped that common sense will prevail by the time A&M are ready to submit proposals.”

Feddinch golf site has ‘stunning panoramic views’

A&M Golf hope the development will boost tourism and bring major economic benefits to Fife.

They also promise significant investment and job creation during the construction phase.

A new course layout is mooted, replacing designs drawn up by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf in 2014.

And the developers say: “The proposal aims to develop a site that has remained derelict for over two decades.

“The project also addresses a long-standing eyesore…by providing a sensitively-designed golf course.”

Members and non-members can expect “stunning panoramic views over the golf course and onto St Andrews”, they said.

‘They want to put buildings in front of our houses’

However, the Feddinch resident said: “Under the original golf resort plans the existing steading would have been converted into the clubhouse.

“Now they’re proposing re-siting it, allegedly to maximise views.

“It’s a large site with many outstanding and varied views.

“But they want to put the buildings here, in front of our houses. Quite frankly, I don’t understand it.”

Residents also fear the effect of the new plans on the St Andrews Green Belt, where development is strictly controlled.

“One would have thought it is in their best interests to achieve their goals by working with the original, approved course plan,” the resident said.

“It complied with Green Belt aims and would have avoided a whole new planning battle.”

Chance to view updated plans

A spokesperson for A&M Golf said they are working closely with Fife Council and professional consultants to develop a project in line with guidelines.

“We encourage all members of the local community to view updated plans at our second consultation event on Tuesday April 16,” they said.

It takes place at Craigtoun Cafe from 3pm to 7pm.

The company says it will continue to engage as the plans progress.

And they added: “Once a planning application is submitted, there will be a further opportunity for residents to provide their input to Fife Council.”

Several plans for golf at Feddinch have been drawn up and then scrapped since 1999.

Most recently, in 2021 Mark Ogren stopped preparatory work when he discovered contractors were not being paid.

He then sold the site to A&M, who announced they would not use the Feddinch name.