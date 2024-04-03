New St Andrews golf resort plans ‘a nightmare scenario’ for neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New St Andrews golf resort plans ‘a nightmare scenario’ for neighbours

The latest proposals for the beleaguered Feddinch site have come up against opposition from residents.

By Claire Warrender
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews.
The Feddinch Mains site, to the south of St Andrews. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

New plans for a multi-million-pound golf resort on the outskirts of St Andrews will be submitted in July.

However, the ambitious Feddinch proposal is already attracting opposition from nearby residents months before the planning application is lodged.

International firm Alvarez and Marsal have scrapped the original plans for the site, bought for £7m from Dundee United chief Mark Ogren last year.

And designs now include a clubhouse, lodge and six two-storey cottages – to be built in front of the homes on the site’s fringe.

Feddinch houses enjoy views over St Andrews. Image: Alan Richardson.

If approved, the resort could be up and running within three years.

However, one resident said: “There is little doubt most residents support the development of a residential golf facility at Feddinch.

“But putting the new buildings so close to the houses is a nightmare scenario.

“It is hoped that common sense will prevail by the time A&M are ready to submit proposals.”

Feddinch golf site has ‘stunning panoramic views’

A&M Golf hope the development will boost tourism and bring major economic benefits to Fife.

They also promise significant investment and job creation during the construction phase.

The site of the clubhouse and cottages under the new Feddinch golf plans. Image: Alan Richardson.

A new course layout is mooted, replacing designs drawn up by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf in 2014.

And the developers say: “The proposal aims to develop a site that has remained derelict for over two decades.

“The project also addresses a long-standing eyesore…by providing a sensitively-designed golf course.”

Members and non-members can expect “stunning panoramic views over the golf course and onto St Andrews”, they said.

‘They want to put buildings in front of our houses’

However, the Feddinch resident said: “Under the original golf resort plans the existing steading would have been converted into the clubhouse.

“Now they’re proposing re-siting it, allegedly to maximise views.

“It’s a large site with many outstanding and varied views.

“But they want to put the buildings here, in front of our houses. Quite frankly, I don’t understand it.”

A map of the Feddinch site shows the location of the planned new buildings.
A map shows the location of the planned new golf resort buildings to the south of the Feddinch site.

Residents also fear the effect of the new plans on the St Andrews Green Belt, where development is strictly controlled.

“One would have thought it is in their best interests to achieve their goals by working with the original, approved course plan,” the resident said.

“It complied with Green Belt aims and would have avoided a whole new planning battle.”

Chance to view updated plans

A spokesperson for A&M Golf said they are working closely with Fife Council and professional consultants to develop a project in line with guidelines.

“We encourage all members of the local community to view updated plans at our second consultation event on Tuesday April 16,” they said.

It takes place at Craigtoun Cafe from 3pm to 7pm.

The company says it will continue to engage as the plans progress.

And they added: “Once a planning application is submitted, there will be a further opportunity for residents to provide their input to Fife Council.”

Several plans for golf at Feddinch have been drawn up and then scrapped since 1999.

Most recently, in 2021 Mark Ogren stopped preparatory work when he discovered contractors were not being paid.

He then sold the site to A&M, who announced they would not use the Feddinch name.

More from Fife

Craig McClure.
Sheriff praises 92-year-old Fife woman who 'whacked' fleeing purse thief with walking stick
Carol Ewing honoured for saving woman's life
Kirkcaldy hero saves woman's life at the town's railway station
Compass House in Dundee, the headquarters of the SSSC.
Fife carer who said 'they need to go back to their own country' struck…
Cars were ticketed for parking at the Hunter Street taxi rank in Kirkcaldy in the evening
Kirkcaldy taxi rank future to be investigated amid evening parking row
Dundee fan Levi, 10, was hit by a flare in the away end at St Johntsone's McDiarmid Park.
Mum of young Dundee fan scarred by flare reveals schoolboy son's horror pyro ordeal
William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was 'sick' of early flights…
Garden centre in fife
8 must-visit garden centres in Tayside and Fife - according to our readers
Fife's parking ticket hotspots have been revealed for 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy scout leaders hit with 9pm parking tickets while loading tents
3
Queensferry Road, Rosyth.
Motorcyclist, 49, dies after collision with BMW car in Rosyth
Gregor Stenhouse.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack

Conversation