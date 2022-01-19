Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Feddinch Mains golf resort: Timeline shows 23 years of woe for St Andrews site

By Claire Warrender
January 19 2022, 6.55am Updated: January 19 2022, 7.58am
The site at Feddinch Mains
The site at Feddinch Mains

News that Dundee United chief Mark Ogren has walked away from plans for a multi-million-pound golf resort in St Andrews marks the latest twist in a very long and chequered history for the site.

Ambitious proposals for a golf resort at Feddinch Mains have been rumbling on for more than two decades.

Plans for the land to the south of the town were first mentioned as far back as April 1999.

And since then, several developers, including GPH Engineering, have come and gone.

We’ve put together a timeline of events in a bid to make sense of St Andrews longest-running golf proposal.

Feddinch Mains golf resort timeline

March 1999 – an ambitious planning application is submitted by Dundee businessman Michael Johnston, the man behind a £15 million hotel complex in Carnoustie.

It includes a 150/200 bedroom hotel with conference facilities, plus an 18-hole golf course, a golf range, clubhouse, sports and leisure facilities and a spa.

And 600 timeshare units for holidaymakers are also included.

However, Mr Johnston withdraws the proposal before it is considered by councillors.

The site of the Feddinch Mains golf resort near St Andrews.
The site at Feddinch Mains near St Andrews.

November 2001 – Scaled down plans are unveiled by St Andrews International Golf.

The timeshare units are gone but proposals include an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, 40 two-bedroom suites, a bar and leisure facilities.

2004 – Fife Council approves the plans.

2005 – The Feddinch Mains site is bought with the existing planning consent in place.

2009 – The developer asks for more time to thrash out details of the planning consent.

2010 – Plans are dropped.

2014 – Fresh plans submitted by Scotia Investment Group, including an 18-hole course designed by former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, are approved.

Work starts but grinds to a halt due to bad weather and the ill-health of the project’s director.

2017 – Permission for the Scotia plans is renewed but lapse in 2020.

2020 – GPH Engineering buy the site with a view to progressing the development, including a clubhouse, golf accommodation, 41 luxury suites, a spa and restaurant.

A planning application is submitted but has yet to be considered, although preparatory works begin with consent in place.

May 2021Mark Ogren discovers contractors have not been paid and halts work.

October 2021 – Mark Ogren resigns from GPH Engineering.

