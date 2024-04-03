Inside 5 of the best Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire properties with sea or river views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside 5 of the best Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire properties with sea or river views

Looking for a home with a fantastic view? We've found 5 properties with great outlooks and prices to suit all budgets

The view from this top floor flat in Dundee is quite stunning. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

Tayside and Fife are blessed with lots of water.

There are vast stretches of coastline. Britain’s longest river, the Tay, cuts through the heart of the region. And there are lovely lochs to explore as well.

Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy some of these amazing sights from your living room? We’ve found 5 properties that all have wonderful views across the sea, rivers or lochs.

Burntisland

This ground floor flat in Burntisland is right next to the sea. Image: Thorntons.

With great transport links, including a good rail service into Edinburgh, Burntisland is a popular coastal town.

This main door ground floor flat forms part of a B listed building dating from the early 19th Century. It sits next to the town common and enjoys a fabulous view over the North Sea to the East Lothian coastline.

This property has views straight over the North Sea.
The flat enjoys terrific views. Image: Thorntons.
The bay window in the living room looks straight out to sea. Image: Thorntons.

It has a private main door entrance. There’s a living room with bay window, a shaker-style kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

The flat also comes with front and rear gardens as well as a garage and cellar.

It’s on sale for offers over £235,000.

Dundee

This flat in Dundee enjoys a fine outlook across the Tay. Image: TSPC.

Seafield Road is a quiet street in the heart of Dundee’s West End. Magdalen Green and Perth Road are on the doorstep, with Dundee University and the city centre also just a short stroll away.

Located on the top floor this traditional tenement flat boasts outstanding views over the Tay from its large windows.

The upper bedroom looks out over the Tay. Image: TSPC.

The maisonette flat has a living room, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom on one level, with another bedroom and a boxroom/study at attic level.

It’s on sale for offers over £165,000.

Montrose

This house has a spectacular setting on Montrose Basin. Image: TSPC.

Set just outside Montrose, Westview has wonderful views over Montrose Basin. The modern home has a spacious lounge with picture windows that make the most of the tremendous outlook.

There’s a conservatory, dining room, kitchen and utility, and four bedrooms. The well maintained landscaped gardens extend to 0.7 acres.

What’s more, the house also comes with a detached bothy that could be perfect as a home office.

Westview is on sale for offers over £375,000.

Earlsferry

Forming part of a traditional mansion house, this flat is in the heart of the East Neuk. Image: Thorntons.

This fantastic three bedroom flat forms part of a beautiful historic mansion house in Earlsferry. The first floor apartment is set beside the golf course and looks over the 17th hole to the sea beyond.

There are views over the golf course to the sea. Image: Thorntons.

It has a living/dining room with bay window, a well appointed breakfasting kitchen, three large double bedrooms, a family bathroom and separate WC.

Elie’s famous beach is just a short stroll away.

The apartment is on sale for offers over £525,000.

Kenmore

This traditional cottage sits above the banks of Loch Tay. Image: PSPC.

This attractive traditional cottage sits at the foot of a hillside next to the shores of Loch Tay.

The semi-detached home has been newly refurbished and is in beautiful condition. The lounge has a wood burner, and there’s a modern breakfasting kitchen and a brand new bathroom.

The cottage has views over Loch Tay.
The cottage nestles in a beautiful Highland Perthshire setting. Image: PSPC.

Most rooms enjoy outstanding views over the loch. The village of Kenmore is less than a mile away and the cottage is close to the new Scottish Crannog Centre.

It’s on sale for offers over £240,000.

