Inside 5 of the best Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perthshire properties with sea or river views

Tayside and Fife are blessed with lots of water.

There are vast stretches of coastline. Britain’s longest river, the Tay, cuts through the heart of the region. And there are lovely lochs to explore as well.

Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy some of these amazing sights from your living room? We’ve found 5 properties that all have wonderful views across the sea, rivers or lochs.

Burntisland

With great transport links, including a good rail service into Edinburgh, Burntisland is a popular coastal town.

This main door ground floor flat forms part of a B listed building dating from the early 19th Century. It sits next to the town common and enjoys a fabulous view over the North Sea to the East Lothian coastline.

It has a private main door entrance. There’s a living room with bay window, a shaker-style kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

The flat also comes with front and rear gardens as well as a garage and cellar.

It’s on sale for offers over £235,000.

Dundee

Seafield Road is a quiet street in the heart of Dundee’s West End. Magdalen Green and Perth Road are on the doorstep, with Dundee University and the city centre also just a short stroll away.

Located on the top floor this traditional tenement flat boasts outstanding views over the Tay from its large windows.

The maisonette flat has a living room, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom on one level, with another bedroom and a boxroom/study at attic level.

It’s on sale for offers over £165,000.

Montrose

Set just outside Montrose, Westview has wonderful views over Montrose Basin. The modern home has a spacious lounge with picture windows that make the most of the tremendous outlook.

There’s a conservatory, dining room, kitchen and utility, and four bedrooms. The well maintained landscaped gardens extend to 0.7 acres.

What’s more, the house also comes with a detached bothy that could be perfect as a home office.

Westview is on sale for offers over £375,000.

Earlsferry

This fantastic three bedroom flat forms part of a beautiful historic mansion house in Earlsferry. The first floor apartment is set beside the golf course and looks over the 17th hole to the sea beyond.

It has a living/dining room with bay window, a well appointed breakfasting kitchen, three large double bedrooms, a family bathroom and separate WC.

Elie’s famous beach is just a short stroll away.

The apartment is on sale for offers over £525,000.

Kenmore

This attractive traditional cottage sits at the foot of a hillside next to the shores of Loch Tay.

The semi-detached home has been newly refurbished and is in beautiful condition. The lounge has a wood burner, and there’s a modern breakfasting kitchen and a brand new bathroom.

Most rooms enjoy outstanding views over the loch. The village of Kenmore is less than a mile away and the cottage is close to the new Scottish Crannog Centre.

It’s on sale for offers over £240,000.