Perth flood victims urged to take up free home protection checks

Residents in flood-hit areas of Perth are being encouraged to sign up for free home checks.

Perth Community Flood Aid has enlisted independent advice for households later this month.

A team from the Scottish Flood Forum will be surveying properties in Craigie and Cherrybank on April 16-17.

The two areas have been among the worst hit by flooding from the Craigie Burn in recent years.

Surface water and overflowing drains have also heaped misery on residents and businesses.

The Scottish Flood Forum can identify weak spots on buildings, where flood water can seep in.

The group can also advise on measures that people can take to protect their properties, such as air brick covers and floodgates.

Janice Haig, from Perth Community Flood Aid, is urging residents to take part.

She had her home surveyed by the Scottish Flood Forum in 2022.

It followed a major flood in 2020, which resulted in a £35,000 insurance claim and saw her premiums quadruple.

“They found a big space under our patio door, where the water was just pouring in and filling the space under the house,” said Janice.

“We had already bought air brick covers, but they were able to advise on flood gates and barriers, as well as pointing out this space under the door.

“They look for things like holes where cables have been run through, or cracks in the rendering,” Janice added.

“It’s a really thorough survey and it’s completely free – no sales pitch.

“They’re not trying to sell anything. But they can suggest products that might help.”

Flood advice on offer to residents elsewhere in Perth

The surveyors will be able to examine 15-20 properties during their two days in Perth.

Priority will be given to those which have suffered damage previously, or are deemed to be at greatest risk.

But less vulnerable properties, and those in other areas, will also be eligible for surveys at a later date.

Perth Community Flood Aid may be able to help residents in the Craigie Burn catchment area with the cost of installing flood protection measures.

The group was set up by local volunteers following a series of devastating floods in the area.

It has a budget to help people affected by flooding from the Buckie, Scouring and Craigie burns.

However, it can also give advice to residents elsewhere in the city.

Perth and Kinross Council is planning a £314,000 flood prevention scheme for Perth’s Craigie area.

The plan is to upgrade a culvert at Queen’s Avenue (at the access to Queen’s Court).

Materials will also be removed from the burn at another site, next to Balmoral Place and Queen’s Avenue, so water can move more freely.

The plans were approved late last year following a series of floods in the neighbourhood.

A Craigie Burn flood study, carried out for the council by Amey Consulting engineers, estimated the number of properties at risk is set to double due to climate change.