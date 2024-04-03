Perth flood victims urged to take up free home protection checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth flood victims urged to take up free home protection checks

The Scottish Flood Forum will be surveying properties in the Craigie and Cherrybank areas of Perth.

By Morag Lindsay
Janice Haig standing behind flood barrier at her home in Perth's Craigie area
Janice Haig invested in a barrier for her front door on the advice of the Scottish Flood Forum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Residents in flood-hit areas of Perth are being encouraged to sign up for free home checks.

Perth Community Flood Aid has enlisted independent advice for households later this month.

A team from the Scottish Flood Forum will be surveying properties in Craigie and Cherrybank on April 16-17.

The two areas have been among the worst hit by flooding from the Craigie Burn in recent years.

Surface water and overflowing drains have also heaped misery on residents and businesses.

Flood water pouring down street close to homes in Windsor Terrace, Perth
The Craigie area has borne the brunt of recent flooding in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Scottish Flood Forum can identify weak spots on buildings, where flood water can seep in.

The group can also advise on measures that people can take to protect their properties, such as air brick covers and floodgates.

Janice Haig, from Perth Community Flood Aid, is urging residents to take part.

She had her home surveyed by the Scottish Flood Forum in 2022.

It followed a major flood in 2020, which resulted in a £35,000 insurance claim and saw her premiums quadruple.

“They found a big space under our patio door, where the water was just pouring in and filling the space under the house,” said Janice.

Janice Haig standing in Perth garden next to equipment she uses to pump water of her home
Perth Community Flood Aid member Janice Haig has also bought water pumps after seeking advice on protecting her home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We had already bought air brick covers, but they were able to advise on flood gates and barriers, as well as pointing out this space under the door.

“They look for things like holes where cables have been run through, or cracks in the rendering,” Janice added.

“It’s a really thorough survey and it’s completely free – no sales pitch.

“They’re not trying to sell anything. But they can suggest products that might help.”

Flood advice on offer to residents elsewhere in Perth

The surveyors will be able to examine 15-20 properties during their two days in Perth.

Priority will be given to those which have suffered damage previously, or are deemed to be at greatest risk.

Workers clearing up dirt and mud in submerged car park next to Cherrybank Inn in Perth
Repair work on the car park of the Cherrybank Inn following flooding in September 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But less vulnerable properties, and those in other areas, will also be eligible for surveys at a later date.

Perth Community Flood Aid may be able to help residents in the Craigie Burn catchment area with the cost of installing flood protection measures.

The group was set up by local volunteers following a series of devastating floods in the area.

It has a budget to help people affected by flooding from the Buckie, Scouring and Craigie burns.

However, it can also give advice to residents elsewhere in the city.

Car driving through puddle with flood water splashing over bonnet and pouring into neighbouring field on outskirts of Perth
The Perth area has been hammered by flooding in recent months. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council is planning a £314,000 flood prevention scheme for Perth’s Craigie area.

The plan is to upgrade a culvert at Queen’s Avenue (at the access to Queen’s Court).

Materials will also be removed from the burn at another site, next to Balmoral Place and Queen’s Avenue, so water can move more freely.

The plans were approved late last year following a series of floods in the neighbourhood.

A Craigie Burn flood study, carried out for the council by Amey Consulting engineers, estimated the number of properties at risk is set to double due to climate change.

